Stephen Hawking's Father Reveals Early Fears for His Son's Academic Career

The private diaries of Stephen Hawking's father have been discovered during research by Graham Farmelo, revealing early fears and worries for their son's academic and professional career. The diaries detail the couple's struggles with Stephen's motor neuron disease and his eventual rise to fame.

The private diaries of Stephen Hawking 's father reveal the early fears and worries of the couple for their son's academic and professional career. Despite their initial concerns about his son's lack of drive and initiative, Frank Hawking 's biographer states that Stephen Hawking went on to do great things in the field of cosmology, earning a doctorate and becoming a household name.

The diaries provide insight into the couple's struggles with their son's motor neuron disease and his eventual rise to fame. The diaries were discovered during research by biographer Graham Farmelo and highlight the unique bond between a father and son, as well as the challenges faced by many parents of university students





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Stephen Hawking Frank Hawking Diaries Cosmology Motor Neuron Disease University Life Academic Career Academic Struggles

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Science legend Stephen Hawking’s dad worried he was a slug who lounged around too muchIn an upcoming biography of Stephen Hawking, author Graham Farmelo writes about Hawking’s upbringing and his parents, including dad Frank’s 1961 diary entry that said he was worried abo…

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