NBA star Stephen Curry has signed a 10-year endorsement deal with Li-Ning, but the company is facing controversy over the sourcing of its cotton, which has been linked to forced labor in Xinjiang.

NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has signed an endorsement deal with the Chinese company Li-Ning after departing from Under Armour. Curry's deal with Li-Ning aims to expand his Curry Brand venture globally, per ESPN, which will reportedly run for 10 years.

Curry opted for Li-Ning over other pitches from American and foreign companies. One factor in Curry's ultimate decision was his comfort while testing the shoes of two Li-Ning signature athletes: Li-Ning plans to build Curry Brand stores in the United States and in China. Curry's agent, Jeff Austin, finalized negotiations in recent days. The news comes as Li-Ning is facing controversy over the sourcing of its cotton, which has been linked to forced labor in the Xinjiang region of China.

According to a report by Frances Martel, independent laboratory testing of 16 out of 20 Pop Mart Labubu dolls sold in the U.S. used isotopic testing to trace their cotton directly to Xinjiang. The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation has stated that this evidence suggests that China has dramatically expanded its state-sponsored slavery program, tormenting Tibetans and the indigenous Turkic communities of East Turkistan, forcing rural people off their land and making them pick cotton and work in factories to make solar panels.

This news comes as the U.S. government is considering imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that are linked to forced labor in Xinjiang. In other news, the Chinese fast-fashion shopping application Shein is under investigation due to its allegedly addictive interfaces that are designed to abuse customers. The company is also facing criticism for selling childlike sex dolls. This news raises questions about the ethics of fast fashion and the impact of social media on consumer behavior.

It also highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in the fashion industry





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