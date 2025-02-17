Stephen Curry Shines as Shaq's OGs Dominate in NBA All-Star Game's Revamped Format

The 2025 NBA All-Star game saw a fresh format with first-to-40 scoring rules and a focus on entertainment. Stephen Curry's star power led Shaq's OGs to victory, showcasing his signature long-range shooting. Despite the excitement, the event faced criticism for its extended entertainment segments and outdated elements.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took center stage in a classic display, raining down half-court and no-look triples to propel Shaq 's OGs to a 41-25 victory. Curry wasn't afraid to take the big shots in a revamped format where defensive intensity didn't quite meet expectations. Curry, who will turn 37 in less than a month, was awarded the All-Star MVP for his impressive performance, racking up 12 points, four rebounds, two steals, and an assist in the final game.

In Team Shaq's first game, Curry contributed eight points, six rebounds, one steal, and an assist. Jayson Tatum sealed the win for Team Shaq in the final game, which saw all games played under a first-to-40 rule, with a smooth two-handed dunk. The tournament kicked off with Kenny's Young Stars facing off against Chuck's Global Stars, with the latter claiming a 41-32 victory. Miami Heat star and newly crowned 3-point champion Tyler Herro ignited the Young Stars' offense early with several triples, but Chuck's firepower proved too formidable to overcome. San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic dominated in the paint, while Oklahoma City Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ultimately took control in the clutch to secure the win.Shaq's OGs and Candace's Rising Stars clashed in the second game. Despite a spirited effort from the Rising Stars, the OGs proved too powerful, emerging victorious with a 42-35 score. Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle and Lakers rookie wing Dalton Knecht kept the Rising Stars in the game, but Curry, James Harden, and Damian Lillard all connected on early 3-pointers to set the tone. Jaylen Brown eventually joined the fray as the OGs looked to close things out, and Lillard ultimately sank a deep three-pointer to seal the deal. Alongside James, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was forced to withdraw late due to a groin injury. Edwards had been selected for Kenny's Young Stars. Although the games featured dazzling moments and the new format felt refreshing, many fans criticized the event for various reasons. Kevin Hart's involvement from the outset felt outdated to many, and Mr. Beast's mid-game challenge, despite a fan winning $100,000 by defeating Lillard, seemed out of sync with the flow of the game. Draymond Green's mid-game events, tributes, and additional festivities consumed more time than the actual basketball, leaving fans uncertain about the start times of each game as these additions dragged on.





