Stephen Curry scores 41 points as Warriors win seventh straight, beating Magic 126-119 in overtime

- Stephen Curry converted a three-point play with 1:38 left in overtime that put Golden State ahead then scored a layup in the final minute to finish with 41 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Warriors held off the Orlando Magic 126-119 on...

converted a three-point play with 1:38 left in overtime that put Golden State ahead then scored a layup in the final minute to finish with 41 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Warriors held off theGolden State started 0-3 and now has its longest winning streak since seven in a row from March 3-15, 2025.

The final minutes of regulation were a back-and-forth scoring frenzy. Curry made a go-ahead layup with 25.2 seconds left and's putback with 2 seconds left on Orlando's third try in the final moments sent it into overtime. Cain had 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to help rally the Magic, who trailed 57-41 at halftime then led 78-77 going into the final period.

Also read Stephen Curry Outplays Klay Thompson in Warriors Victory Over Miami Heat

Curry recorded his second 40-point game this season and fourth in the last five with at least 30 points. It was his 16th 40-point effort after age 35, most in NBA history. The 38-year-old Curry, in his 18th season, also became the seventh player ever with 26,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 6,000 assists, according to ELIAS.

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SFPD executes search warrant at $4M Sea Cliff house at the center of alleged squatting activityand Carter received double technicals at the 9:17 mark of the second quarter when they tussled after Niang grabbed the Orlando center in the paint. Security guards kept Green from getting involved