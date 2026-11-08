Warriors extend win streak to seven with 126-119 overtime victory over Magic

Stephen Curry scored 41 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Orlando Magic 126-119 in overtime at Chase Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Stephen Curry scored 41 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a thrilling 126-119 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. The win extends Golden State's winning streak to seven consecutive games, marking a dramatic turnaround after the team started the season with a 0-3 record.

Curry did not wait for halftime to take control of the game, shooting 5-of-6 in the first half to help the Warriors establish a 57-41 lead. His dominance continued in the fourth quarter, where he scored 19 points across the final period and overtime to seal the hard-fought win over a shorthanded Orlando squad.

Also read Warriors Beat Heat 120-100 as Curry Scores 29 and Moves Up NBA Scoring List

The Golden State Warriors entered Saturday night as one of the NBA's hottest teams, but the Magic refused to go away quietly despite missing key players Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs. Yaxel Lendeborg contributed 23 points and Draymond Green dished out 13 assists to support Curry's scoring outburst.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 30 points, but Orlando struggled to keep pace with the Warriors' offensive efficiency. Tristan De Silva provided a momentary spark for Orlando by hitting a triple that gave the Magic a one-point lead with two minutes left in overtime.

Curry immediately answered De Silva's shot by converting a finger roll through contact for an and-one layup, shifting the momentum back to Golden State. The Chase Center crowd roared as the Warriors pushed their lead, showcasing the intensity that has defined their recent success on the home court.

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Wendell Carter Jr. responded with his own triple, and Jamal Cain tied the game at 108 with a putback, sending the contest into extra time. The back-and-forth finish kept both benches on their feet and highlighted the physical nature of the matchup from start to finish.

Backup center Charles Bassey scored the first four points of overtime while Curry sat on the bench, including two free throws and a floater. Curry and Draymond Green re-entered the game with 3:48 remaining in the extra period, restoring the Warriors' control over the final moments.

Curry gave Golden State a 106-103 lead with one minute remaining, but Carter Jr. answered with a triple of his own. On the next possession, Curry used his tricky handles to draw free throws with 37 seconds left, knocking both down to maintain the advantage.

With 34 seconds on the clock, Wagner hit a quick floater that nestled in the net, prompting Curry to respond with a running hook over multiple defenders to reach 36 points. Wagner could only shake his head in disgust as the Warriors pulled away in the final seconds.

Yaxel Lendeborg threw down a critical dunk with 11 seconds remaining to ice the victory for the Warriors. Lendeborg made all four of his shots in the fourth quarter, including an impressive block on Wagner in isolation and a layup finished in heavy traffic.

Lendeborg nearly won the game earlier with a halfcourt heave at the buzzer, but it clanged off the back rim. His four-point run and defensive plays were instrumental in keeping the Warriors ahead during a wild finish that tested their composure.

The first half also featured physical play, with Georges Niang wrapping up Wendell Carter Jr. on a foul. The two players had to be separated by officials, and both were assessed technical fouls after a lengthy review, adding tension to the contest early on.

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Despite the Magic's efforts, the Warriors maintained their edge thanks to superior ball movement and clutch shooting. The win not only extends Golden State's winning streak but also reinforces their status as a formidable opponent in the Western Conference.

The Warriors will have a day off before ending their homestand with a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. This break provides a brief respite after a grueling six-game winning run that has transformed the team's season trajectory.

Golden State is set to embark on a road trip through the Southwestern Division following the game against New Orleans. The extended time away from home will test the team's ability to sustain their momentum and continue their impressive form on the road.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the Warriors, who are no longer relying solely on Curry for success. Lendeborg's production in the fourth quarter and Green's playmaking have added new dimensions to the team's offense, making them a more balanced and dangerous squad.

For the Magic, the loss is a setback despite their resilient performance. Jase Richardson, son of Warriors icon Jason Richardson, buried a jumper earlier in the game to tie it at 69, showing the depth of Orlando's effort even without their primary stars.

The Warriors' ability to overcome a halftime deficit and close out a tight game in overtime demonstrates their maturity and skill. Coach Steve Kerr and his staff have built a team that thrives under pressure, evident in their consistent performances against competitive opponents.

As the Warriors look ahead to their road trip, the focus will be on maintaining the high level of play established during this homestand. The team's chemistry and execution have reached a new peak, positioning them as serious contenders in the upcoming weeks of the NBA season.