- Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Yaxel Lendeborg added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Golden State Warriors won their sixth straight game by beating the Miami Heat 120-100 on Thursday night.

added 18 and 10 rebounds for Miami, which was outscored 26-9 during one crucial stretch of the third quarter and couldn't recover. Curry began 1 for 8 and was 2 of 10 at halftime before coming on in the third quarter and finished 9 for 19 with six 3-pointers, just missing his fourth straight game with 30 or more points because he rested once the game was out of hand.scored 11 points in his return and reunion with his former Warriors team and received a warm ovation before tipoff.

A night afterwith a second left in overtime of a 117-116 victory at the Clippers, he finished 3 for 10 from the floor.also faced his old Golden State teammates and scored just two points on 1-of-6 shooting to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Heat in their third stop on a five-game West Coast road trip. Miami is focused on defending the 3-point line, coach Erik Spoelstra calling it "high on the priority list.

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" The Warriors wound up 39% - 16 for 41 - from long range. With his 3-pointer at the 7:03 mark of the opening quarter, Curry moved into 17th place on the NBA's career scoring list by passing Oscar Robertson . El Cerrito High's football program, coach suspended after hazing allegations involving 22 teammatesLive election results for 2026 California propositions