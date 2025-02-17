Stephen Curry's All-Star Masterclass Leads Shaq's OGs to Victory in New Mini Tournament Format

Stephen Curry dazzles in the inaugural NBA All-Star mini tournament, leading Shaq's OGs to victory and earning MVP honors. The new three-game format generates excitement and debate among players.

Stephen Curry put on a dazzling display of skill and shooting, leading Shaq's OGs to a 42-25 victory over Chuck's Global Stars in the inaugural NBA All-Star mini tournament on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors superstar was awarded the MVP for the second time in his career, capping off a memorable All-Star weekend in San Francisco. Curry ignited Team Shaq, a roster filled with veteran talent like Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, from the opening tip.

His signature three-pointers rained down, including a remarkable 39-foot shot from half-court, which electrified the Chase Center crowd.The game, featuring a new three-game mini tournament format, saw Team Shaq dominate from the start. They built a commanding lead, fueled by Curry's scoring barrage and Tatum's impactful dunks. Despite a late push from Team Chuck, led by international stars Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, the victory was ultimately secured by Team Shaq's superior firepower.Tatum led the scoring for Team Shaq with 15 points, while Curry contributed 12 points and earned the All-Star Game MVP award. This year's All-Star weekend marked a departure from traditional formats, with the NBA introducing a three-game mini tournament structure. While some players expressed concerns about the extended breaks between games, many, including Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry, praised the league's efforts to inject excitement and competitiveness into the event. The new format offered a fresh perspective on the All-Star festivities, highlighting the league's ongoing efforts to evolve and engage fans





