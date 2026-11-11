Stephen Curry defends wife Ayesha over film kiss criticism, exits game with injury

Stephen Curry posted a video defending his wife Ayesha against criticism from former NBA players over a kissing scene in her new film, then left a Warriors game with right abdominal soreness.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter after experiencing right abdominal soreness. The two-time NBA MVP was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Curry made a 3-pointer with just over seven minutes left in the first quarter and winced as he backpedaled after the shot, putting his hand on his right side. He immediately walked over to coach Steve Kerr and headed straight to the locker room. He appeared to be in pain and was walking gingerly and holding his right side as he exited the court. The Warriors did not announce further details about the severity of the injury.

Also read Steph Curry Supports Wife Ayesha After Former Teammate and NBA Stars Criticize Her Latest Acting Role

Curry Defends Wife After Film Role

Before tip-off, the four-time NBA champion addressed criticism of his wife, Ayesha, from several former athletes. The criticism emerged after the release of a new film in which Ayesha stars. One scene in the Roku romantic comedy Second Chance Holiday calls for Ayesha to kiss co-star Matthew Daddario, a moment that sparked debate and criticism among sports figures on social media.

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Curry addressed the growing debate, which has included comments from former NBA players Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho and others. In a video posted to social media, Curry pushed back against the criticism and said he believed the discussion had crossed the line from usual chatter surrounding his family. I've been hearing a lot of noise, and usually the noise doesn't bother me or Ayesha, Curry said.

But this one in particular, when you try to step on the accomplishments of my wife and you know, obviously, leading podcast tapings and topics, giving opinions on somebody else's wife. Nick, Gil, Emmanuel and anybody else who feels the need to want to have to jump in and give an opinion on something you really don't know about, he said.

Discussion On Women And Acting

Something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they're allowed and what they're not allowed to do, even the ignorance behind how acting works, Curry said. Obviously, I tried to laugh this off, but something needs to be said. Arenas and Young reacted to the topic of Ayesha's kissing scene on the We Said What We Said podcast Saturday with Young.

Arenas described her as the only blemish in Stephen's family and argued that she does not behave in a way that mirrors many of the other wives of other NBA stars. The only blemish in the family is the wife in the sense because she doesn't act like the other superstars' wives, Arenas said on the podcast. Michael Jordan's wife, Cookie Johnson, that's Magic's wife, Savannah James, right, where we don't want to hear you.

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She hasn't been the American wife that the public knows. Arenas went further, saying they want Ayesha's kissing scene to be a problem because Steph is so innocent. Young won a ring with Steph in 2017-18. Arenas and Young issued an apology shortly after Curry addressed their comments on social media.

Former NBA Stars Issue Apology

I'm sorry Steph. You my dog, I love you. If I say anything, I apologize like a man, Young said on Gil's Arena. I'm sorry if he's offended.

I didn't mean it like that. I was just saying he's such a perfect dude, Arenas said. Ayesha comes from an acting background that includes appearances in several films, such as Irish Wish and Joy to the World, and the TV show Hannah Montana in her early career.

Anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, I'd kindly suggest you just give the happy hands, the congratulations and maybe the apology as loud as you lead your shows with this topic, Steph said. Appreciate the free pub. The Warriors game against the Rockets continued without Curry. The team said he would not return due to the right abdominal soreness. The Associated Press contributed to this report.