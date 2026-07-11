Stephen Curry Passes Oscar Robertson to Move Up NBA All-Time Scoring List

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has passed Oscar Robertson for 17th place on the NBA all-time scorIng list, setting up a tight race with DeMar DeRozan for the 16th spot and positioning himself to challenge for top-10 honors.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has officially moved up to the sixteenth spot on the NBA all-time scoring list. This milestone was achieved during a decisive home victory against the Miami Heat with a final score of 120-100. By reaching the 26,711 point mark in that contest, Curry moved past Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, who finished his legendary career with 26,710 points. This achievement marks the second time in less than a week that Curry has advanced his position among the league greatest scorers. The rapid succession of these milestones underscores the intensity with which he is pursuing the upper echelons of the all-time scoring records.

Curry had previously passed Dominique Wilkins to claim the seventeenth position just six days earlier. That specific performance occurred during a win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Emirates NBA Cup. The Warriors secured a 112-95 win in that contest while Curry scored thirty-one points. This earlier feat brought his career total past Wilkins and set the stage for his subsequent move ahead of Robertson. His ability to maintain such a high output while playing at an elite level for nearly two decades continues to redefine expectations for veteran guards in the modern era.

Also read Warriors Beat Heat 120-100 as Curry Scores 29 and Moves Up NBA Scoring List

The statistical landscape has shifted again as Curry now trails Denver Nuggets guard DeMar DeRozan for the sixteenth spot. DeRozan currently holds the lead with 26,775 career points, trailing only by a narrow margin. This duo will be in a chase this season to see who gets past No. 15 Hakeem Olajuwon first. DeRozan needs 172 points to do so, while Curry needs 210 points to surpass Olajuwon. The gap between Curry and DeRozan is closing rapidly as the season progresses.

DeMar DeRozan has seen a significant reduction in his scoring output compared to previous years. Currently averaging just ten point seven points per game, which is his lowest scoring average since his rookie season, DeRozan has come off the bench for the first time since his early career days. In contrast, Curry is averaging nearly thirty points per game this season. Despite DeRozan being considered one of the greatest pure scorers in the game, his current role as a sixth man means that each point he scores is merely delaying the inevitable moment when Curry will surpass him.

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Looking ahead, Curry is already eyeing the next set of legends in the scoring records. The ultimate immediate target is Hakeem Olajuwon at fifteenth with 26,946 points. If Curry maintains his current pace and approach toward the 1,600-point seasonal mark, he could challenge Russell Westbrook at fourteenth, Elvin Hayes at thirteenth, and Moses Malone at twelfth before the season concludes. This trajectory indicates that Curry could potentially shatter into the top ten during this campaign if he remains healthy.

Curry has scored at least 1,630 points in five of his last six seasons, a testament to his durability and offensive system fit within the Warriors organization. While injuries limited him to forty-three games last season, resulting in a lower total of 1,142 points, his current form suggests a return to peak volume and efficiency. As he continues to add to his legacy, Curry joins an exclusive group of players who have defined eras of the game through scoring prowess. He is solidifying his status as one of the most productive offensive forces in NBA history as the league enters Week 3 of the regular season.