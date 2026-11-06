Stephen Curry Outplays Klay Thompson in Warriors Victory Over Miami Heat

Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 113-105 at Chase Center on November 5, 2026.

Stephen Curry delivered a dominant performance to lead the Golden State Warriors to a victory over the Miami Heat at Chase Center on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The matchup marked the eighth time these two legendary guards have faced each other in opposing uniforms since their days as teammates on the Warriors. Curry finished with 30 points, placing him just one score away from achieving a fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points this season.

Collegiate Rivalry Fuels Competitive Spirit

The intense rivalry between Curry and Thompson extended beyond professional play, rooted in a recent collegiate wager involving their former alma maters. Earlier in the week, Curry's university, Davidson College, defeated Washington State University with a 76-61 score. Thompson, who attended Washington State, confirmed that his primary communication with Curry leading up to the NBA game revolved entirely around this college result. Thompson admitted that Curry had texted him the day before the game, noting the significance of the Wildcats heading to the Palouse to play the Cougars. Curry expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating he came out on the right side of the bet, which added an extra layer of personal stakes to their nightly showdown.

Also read Warriors roll to sixth straight victory, Curry scorches Heat as Splash Bros reunite

Curry Dominates While Thompson Struggles

Despite facing tight defense from his former partner, Curry maintained his offensive efficiency. He shot 19 times from the field and managed to score against Thompson on multiple occasions, including a crafty up-and-under move for a layup and drawing a block from Thompson on another possession. Only two of Curry's field goal attempts came directly against Thompson in one-on-one situations. In contrast, Thompson struggled to find his shooting rhythm. The Miami Heat guard averaged 24.7 points over his previous three games but was held to just 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting in this contest. Thompson drained only two of his seven attempts from three-point range, including an airball on his first contested shot of the night. He managed to score three additional points from the free-throw line after successfully executing a pump fake that made Curry bite on the defense.

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Emotional Reunion and Mutual Respect

The game served as a significant emotional reunion for both players, who share a deep history as the Splash Brothers. Thompson described the experience of returning to Chase Center as surreal and special, highlighting the warm reception from the fanbase and the opportunity to see former teammates. He noted that despite the competitive nature of the game, there is a profound appreciation for the battles they still get to share. Curry echoed these sentiments, mentioning that he texted his former teammate Draymond Green immediately after the game, referring to Thompson as Killa Klay. Both players acknowledged the bittersweet nature of their rivalry, recognizing that every matchup brings them closer to the end of their careers. Curry praised Thompson's enduring craftiness and competitiveness, while Thompson admitted he felt good blocking Curry's shot and appreciated the high level of play displayed by his former teammate.

Heat Drop Despite Strong Individual Effort

The Miami Heat fell behind by double digits in the first half for the fourth consecutive game, though they continued their winning streak with this sixth straight victory. Thompson played a key role in the Heat's recent success, hitting a corner three-pointer at the buzzer to seal a double-overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers on the previous night. However, the back-to-back travel schedule appeared to take a toll, as Thompson's shooting touch was not as sharp as usual. Despite the loss to the Warriors, the Heat secured a crucial road win after their exhausting overtime victory. Thompson's ability to perform under pressure remained evident, even as his overall efficiency dipped against one of the most familiar defenders in NBA history. The game highlighted the unique dynamic between two of the league's greatest shooters, blending nostalgia, intense competition, and mutual respect on the court.