Stephen Curry Out of Warriors Game vs Rockets with Abdominal Injury

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry leaves Monday's game against the Houston Rockets due to an abdominal tweak, marking his first injury concern of the 2026 season.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry exited the contest against the Houston Rockets on Monday, November 11, 2026, after suffering an abdominal injury during the first quarter. The incident occurred when Curry reached for his right side following a successful three-point shot and subsequently walked to the locker room during a timeout. He did not return to the game, finishing with just three points and a turnover in six minutes of action.

Injury Details and Diagnosis

Head Coach Steve Kerr reported that Curry informed him of a new physical sensation that he described as something he had never experienced before in his career. The athlete specifically identified the issue as a tweak in his abdominal area. Despite the severity of the exit, Curry maintained professionalism by speaking with his teammates during the halftime break before leaving the arena entirely.

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The Warriors did not release a specific medical diagnosis for the injury at this time. However, the sudden departure interrupts a period of exceptional offensive production for the franchise star. Curry had been in a scoring rhythm, recording 34, 29, 41, and 25 points in his four previous games before this matchup.

Team Context and Roster Challenges

This injury presents a significant challenge for Golden State, who are already managing multiple absence scenarios on their roster. The team is currently without Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody due to injuries. Additionally, center Kristaps Porzingis is absent from the lineup, further thinning the frontcourt options available to the coaching staff.

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The loss of Curry's primary scoring threat exacerbates the strain on the remaining players. The Warriors are already dealing with the psychological impact of recently losing an eight-game winning streak during this same game in Houston. The defeat drops their season record to 8-4, highlighting the difficulty of maintaining consistency with a depleted key rotation.

Statistical Performance and Season Outlook

Curry has been a cornerstone of the Warriors' start to the 2026 season, starting all 10 games played so far. Through these ten contests, he has averaged 27.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. His presence on the floor is statistically linked to the team's offensive efficiency, and his absence will likely force adjustments in play-calling and ball distribution.

The medical staff will monitor the abdominal issue closely over the coming days. Given the nature of the injury and its sudden onset, the duration of his absence remains uncertain. Fans and analysts will be watching for updates on his recovery timeline as the team attempts to stabilize their performance and regain momentum in the standings.