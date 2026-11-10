Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski each score 25 as Warriors run away from Pelicans for 138-87 win

- Stephen Curry scored 25 points in 20-plus minutes, Yaxel Lendeborg had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and the Golden State Warriors won their eighth straight game by running away from the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans early for a...

added 25 points while Curry wound up 6 for 10 with four 3-pointers coming off a 41-point performance in Saturday's 126-119 overtime win against Orlando.

He passedGolden State had three players with at least 20 points for the second time this season and the Warriors finished with 30 or more assists - 37 - for the third straight game and fifth in the last six. They are 6-0 when doing so.dressed up like a member of the coaching staff and held a clipboard, writing "PASS TO STEPH" on it.added 12 points for the Pelicans, who were out of the game almost from the tipoff and trailed 72-43 at halftime on the way to losing a third straight after a four-game winning streak.

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Golden State led 35-20 after one quarter as New Orleans shot just 7 of 23 and missed 10 of 12 3-point tries. The Warriors built a 23-point lead early in the second as Podziemski scored four quick points and rolled from there.18-year-old suspect will not be charged in deadly Moss Landing shooting, barring new evidence: DAto a torn ligament in his left thumb and the team said he would weigh his options over the next week on whether to have surgery or wear a splint while playing.