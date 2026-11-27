Stephen Crean meets survivor Astrid after Anthony Williams conviction for the Huntingdon train attack. Details on the bravery, injuries, and systemic failures.

Stephen Crean, a 62-year-old Nottingham Forest fan, was formally recognized as a hero by Astrid, a 20-year-old student, following the conviction of Anthony Williams at Cambridge Crown Court. Williams was found guilty of multiple attempted murder charges after he launched a knife attack on a train in Huntingdon. The meeting marked the first time the two survivors spoke face-to-face about the violent incident.

Stephen Crean Protects Astrid From Anthony Williams

During the five-minute rampage on the Doncaster to London LNER service, Anthony Williams stabbed and slashed at passengers using a ten-inch knife. Astrid was fleeing for her life when she encountered Crean in the buffet car. Crean, who was unarmed, chose to physically intervene by shoulder-barging and grappling with Williams despite being told to stop by the attacker.

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Astrid stated that Crean's actions provided her with the critical window of time needed to escape. She told Crean that she would not be alive if he had not intervened. Crean, a football supporter traveling home from a match, placed his life on the line to stop the armed man who was attacking strangers.

Anthony Williams Conviction Details Revealed

A jury convicted Anthony Williams, 33, of 14 counts of attempted murder after a five-week trial. Williams had previously attacked four people on October 31 and November 1 before boarding the train in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire. He suffered from paranoid delusions that the devil was leading a conspiracy against him during the attacks.

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The court heard that Williams had been diagnosed with schizophrenia long before the incidents. He had stopped taking his medication a few days prior to the 25-hour string of offenses after claiming his powerful drugs were ineffective. This decision contributed directly to the violent behavior exhibited during the train journey.

Stephen Crean Injuries And Survivors Response

Crean sustained severe injuries during the confrontation, including wounds to his head, back, fingers, and hip. After disengaging from Williams, he locked himself in a toilet and called 999, stating he was covered in blood and needed help. He later described the meeting with Astrid as the best part of the ordeal.

Astrid, who was wearing running makeup when she fled into the buffet car, expressed deep gratitude to Crean. She emphasized that his split-second decision to protect her saved her life. Crean praised Astrid for her bravery in alerting passengers to the threat and told her parents they should be proud of her courage.

Policing Failures In Anthony Williams Cases

Concerns have arisen regarding whether the attacks could have been prevented through earlier police intervention. Williams was charged with causing actual bodily harm for an alleged knife attack in Peterborough on September 27, but the case was closed after two days due to a lack of evidence. This decision has come under intense scrutiny following the train attack.

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Two Cambridgeshire police constables are facing a gross misconduct hearing over their handling of the September investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct alleges that one officer failed to conduct proper inquiries and that both concealed this by recording inaccurate information in the crime report.

The officers allegedly stated that no CCTV was available when it was, and they failed to pursue Williams after receiving other reports of violent behavior. NHS England has announced an independent investigation into the healthcare provided to Williams. Crean believes that authorities should have detained Williams earlier to prevent the tragedy.