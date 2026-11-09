Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver Release Holiday Card With Baby Rhodes

Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver share their first holiday card featuring baby Rhodes. The couple discusses new fatherhood, family traditions, and life as parents.

Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver have officially entered a new chapter of family life, celebrating their first holiday season together as parents with the release of an adorable holiday card. The couple, who recently welcomed their son Rhodes, shared a stunning light blue striped card featuring a gold accent border and a dreamy black-and-white photograph of the family. The image captures Rhodes sitting atop Colletti's shoulders while Weaver holds her husband's hand, creating a heartwarming visual that marks this milestone in their lives.

Design Details of the Family Holiday Card

Alex Weaver, 32, explained that she wanted the card to feel casual and true to the couple's personality. She specifically requested a light blue theme to match the accompanying photo shoot and included a sunset motif to add a serene touch to the design. The card is signed from mom, dad, baby, and their Siamese cat, Bennet, adding a playful element to the elegant presentation. Weaver noted that she was initially nervous about how the shoot would go with a baby close to bedtime, but Rhodes proved to be a happy and cooperative subject, making the process surprisingly easy and fun.

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Colletti Relies on James Lafferty for Parenting Advice

As Stephen Colletti, 40, gears up to navigate the early months of fatherhood, he has been turning to his friend and collaborator, James Lafferty, for guidance. Lafferty is also a new dad, and Colletti admitted that he leaned on him heavily before the premiere of their show, Everyone Is Doing. Colletti revealed that he was surprised to learn that bouncing on a pink yoga ball while holding a baby at 3 in the morning would become a massive part of early fatherhood. He joked that he will never look at a yoga ball the same way again after gaining this practical insight from his friend.

The couple has also been adjusting to the rapid changes in their daily routines. Weaver shared one of the most surprising aspects of becoming a mom, noting that she has learned how much coffee one person can drink in a day. Despite the sleepless nights and new responsibilities, both parents are enjoying the journey. Colletti described Rhodes as incredibly happy, sweet, and curious, amazed daily by the development of his little personality. The couple is taking the time to soak up every moment of this stage, knowing that Rhodes is going to grow up quickly.

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Establishing New Holiday Traditions With Baby Rhodes

With the holiday season approaching, Colletti and Weaver are looking forward to introducing Rhodes to their favorite traditions while creating new ones. Weaver mentioned that her mother always makes cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning, a tradition she is excited to carry on with her son. This year, Santa will be making his first delivery of goodies to Rhodes, which Weaver says makes everything feel even more special. The couple also purchased new family stockings monogrammed with Rhodes' name, adding a personalized touch to their holiday decor.

The couple, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a kid-free trip to New York City where Colletti surprised Weaver with tickets, are ready to embrace a cozy holiday at home. Since both spend a lot of time on the road for work, they are eager to enjoy quiet moments together as a family of three. Weaver expressed her desire to cherish this specific stage of motherhood, recognizing that the days are fleeting. The couple remains grateful for the support they have received from fans and friends during this transformative time.

Becoming Parents Marks a Meaningful Life Change

Stephen Colletti reflected on the profound impact that becoming a dad has had on his life, calling it the most meaningful change of his existence. He expressed gratitude for the kindness people have shown them as they navigate this new chapter. Colletti noted that it is wild to think that people who first met him as an insecure, knucklehead kid on reality television are still cheering him on. In a way, he feels that they have grown up together, with fans witnessing his evolution from a young adult to a father.

The couple remains focused on their son and their growing family, finding joy in the simple surprises that parenthood brings. Whether it is mastering the art of the midnight yoga ball bounce or perfecting the morning coffee routine, they are embracing the challenges and rewards of raising Rhodes. As they look ahead, Colletti and Weaver are committed to creating lasting memories and traditions that will define their family for years to come. The release of their holiday card serves as a testament to their happiness and the strong foundation they are building together.