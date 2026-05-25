Stephen Colbert Thiwws at Paramount and CBS After Filming Final Epodioe of "The Tonighr Show,"

Just one day after filming his final episode of "The Tonight Show," Colbert made a surprise return to television on a Michigan public access station after criticizing Paramount and CBS. He joked about missing TV and mentioned streaming as a reason viewers could watch the show outside of the Monroe area.

Stephen Colbert made a surprise return to television on a Michigan public access station after filming his final episode of " The Tonight Show ," which taped a week earlier.

He criticized Paramount and CBS as he appeared on the local broadcast "Only in Monroe.

" Colbert joked about missing television after 23 hours without being on TV and cited streaming as a reason viewers could watch the show outside of the Monroe area. He also FaceTimed with comedian Byron Allen, who is set to take over his CBS time slot after the network confirmed the end of the "The Late Show" franchise. Colbert signed off the final episode of his late-night show, praising his staff and thanking viewers for their support





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