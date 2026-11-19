The former ‘Late Show’ host and current ‘Lord of the Rings’ writer will be represented by the Beverly Hills-based talent agency.

UTA will be representing the 13-time Emmy winner as well as his production company, Spartina Industries, across film, television, publishing work and more.

“We are thrilled to be working with Stephen Colbert. He is an exceptionally talented artist and creator, a dedicated philanthropist and a terrific person,” UTA president of filmed entertainment Matt Rice and managing partners Jay Gassner and Julien Thuan said in a joint statement.

Also read Stephen King Teaches End Times: A New Richard Bachman Project

“We look forward to partnering with Stephen and Spartina Industries to support and further expand his creative endeavors. ”, for a decade. In the process, the comedian — who also wrote on and executive produced the series — collected several of his many Emmys as well as a Peabody Award. , Colbert said he has been entertaining other opportunities but hasn’t landed on one yet.

Advertisement

“There’s some fun stuff to think about. I’m in no hurry,” he said.co-creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment. The company, headed up by Carrie Byalick, previously produced two seasons of the late-night showColbert continues to be managed by James Baby Doll Dixon at Dixon Talent, Inc. and represented by Tom Hansen and Don Steele at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.