Stephen Colbert's The Late Show Ends, He Shades CBS, Jokes About Financial Moves

Stephen Colbert's The Late Show came to an end on Thursday, May 21, 2026. He shared sarcastic takes on the financial moves made by networks and his thoughts following the cancellation. The show also featured appearances from Jeff Daniels, Jack White, Eminem, and others.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert came to an end on Thursday, May 21, 2026. He shared sarcastic takes on the financial moves made by networks and his thoughts following the cancellation.

The show also featured appearances from Jeff Daniels, Jack White, Eminem, and others. He described his feelings from being away from TV for an entire day as 'excruciating.

' He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, joking that he was thankful to Monroe Community Media for the gig before Paramount comes to them for an acquisition. Joking about the financial situation at CBS, he added, 'We don’t have any sponsors? And we actually lost a lot of money making the show tonight? Now I know how CBS felt.

' The guest-host then spoke about this show being accessible to watch outside Monroe, joking that it was a lesson both he and CBS failed to learn. Later, he interviewed the regular hosts, Michelle Bowman and Kaye Lani Rae Rafko, on Only in Monroe, also curiously asking them why their show decided to take a break earlier.

'I understand you stopped making Only in Monroe for a while. Why’d you stop? Was it ‘purely financial reasons? ’, he said, alluding to a reason given by CBS over his show cancellation.

During that time, CBS confirmed that the cancellation had nothing to do with the show’s performance and other matters at Paramount. They clarified that their decision was ‘purely financial. ’ Towards the episode’s end, Cobert told the two hosts that if he had a show, he would allow them to guest-host.

However, now that he doesn’t, the 62-year-old revealed that he knows Byron Allen, who replaced The Late Show slot at CBS. He facetimed Allen to ask whether these two hosts could get a temporary place at Comics Unleashed.

'Will you come sit in with me? ', Allen responded to the duo





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stephen Colbert The Late Show CBS Financial Moves Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-Host Guest-

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Finale, the Void Swallowed Show Business ItselfColbert signed off after getting absorbed into a metaphorical (and literal) black hole, with Jon Stewart delivering this statement: “Paramount strongly believes in covering both sides of any black hole that is swallowing everything we know and love, and coverage must also include the positive aspects of the insatiable emptiness.

Read more »

President Trump and Stephen Colbert in a Truce After Colbert's Show CancellationPresident Donald Trump responded to the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show with an AI-generated video of himself throwing Colbert in a dumpster before closing it on-stage. He stated that Colbert's firing from CBS was the beginning of the self-imposed end of late-night television hosts 'of even less talent'.

Read more »

Viral staff photo reveals just how bloated Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' operation really was'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' came to an abrupt end on CBS, and a viral staff photo is sparking debate over the show's alleged $40 million losses.

Read more »

Stephen Colbert returns to late night TV a day after final taping of ‘Late Show’The former CBS late night host returned to Michigan’s public access show, “Only in Monroe,” on Friday night, following an appearance 11 years prior.

Read more »