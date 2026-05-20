Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' is ending after 11 years, leaving a void in late-night television. The cancellation has been attributed to political pressure, with Colbert and others expressing skepticism about the economic reasons given by the network.

Stephen Colbert , host of ' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ', is preparing to say goodbye to the show after 11 years. Colbert has been known for his sharp political commentary, often targeting former President Donald Trump .

He has been vocal about the show's cancellation, suggesting it was politically motivated. The cancellation came amidst a period of political tension between Colbert and Trump, who frequently criticized the show. Colbert's show was a unique blend of humor and political commentary, offering a different perspective on current events. He was known for his segments like 'Meanwhile,' 'What's Going On Over There?

,' and 'Stephen Colbert Presents: That's Yeet. Dabbing on Fleek, Fam!

'. Colbert's departure has left a void in the late-night television landscape, with other shows like 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!

' airing reruns on Thursday. Experts believe that Colbert's show was a significant cultural force, offering a unique perspective on current events and providing a platform for diverse voices. The cancellation of 'The Late Show' has been seen as a significant moment in the history of late-night television, highlighting the influence of political pressure on media outlets





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