Stephen Colbert's Grand Finale of Late Night Talk Show

The text discusses Stephen Colbert's farewell as the host of The Late Show on CBS, the reasons for the decision to cancel the show, and the events leading up to and during the finale.

After 11 years at the helm of The Late Show , Stephen Colbert has waved goodbye to CBS as CBS waves goodbye to the 33-year-old late night talk show series.

For his grand finale, Colbert decided to have some fun while still taking a handful of opportunities to poke a few eyes. Since 1993, The Late Show has been a staple of the late night talk show circuit, with David Letterman creating the series after his acrimonious departure from NBC. Letterman hosted until 2015, at which point, Stephen Colbert was given the reins, trading in his fictional, conservative-parody persona on The Colbert Report for the real Stephen





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