Stephen Colbert's Final Week: Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, and More Scheduled

Stephen Colbert's final week on The Late Show has been announced, featuring star-studded guests such as Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg, and Bruce Springsteen. Colbert will be hosting a farewell run with special guests and a Bruce Springsteen performance, but keeping details about the final show under wraps.

CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has Jon Stewart , Steven Spielberg , Bruce Springsteen , and more planned for Colbert's final week. Stephen Colbert’s final Late Show week is set, with Jon Stewart , Steven Spielberg , Bruce Springsteen , and more.

Colbert kicks off with a ‘Worst of’ special, then welcomes David Byrne and Stewart for a star-packed farewell run. Wednesday spotlights ‘Colbert’s Questionert’ with special guests, followed by a Bruce Springsteen performance. Plans are on going out – at least, up until the final show.

As you can see from the schedule below, Colbert will be showing off the best of the worst, speaking with some very famous faces, and... keeping any and all details about the final show on Thursday, May 21st, under wraps: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Thursday's May 14, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. I will tell you, when I got knocked off the air for a few days, people canceled Disney+.

Why aren't people canceling Paramount+? Because you never had it in the first place?

And as you can tell from that line from Kimmel that we opened up with, the five didn't exactly hold back when it came to their thoughts on, how his FCC has been threatening late-night as a larger attack on free speech, how Paramount Skydance and Disney have tried to play nice with the Trump Administration, and how it's gotten them nowhere, and more – including the current state of late-night. We have a lot of shows. 30,000 people watching each one, and it adds up.

People watch us on YouTube now. People have a lot of different options, and they keep coming to us





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