Stephen Colbert's final show on 'Colbert' has been criticized for its self-centered nature, with critics pointing out his lack of humor, warmth, and humility. The show's final episode featured a self-aggrandizing 'Colbert Questionert' segment, highlighting Colbert's self-importance and lack of humility.

Stephen Colbert 's final show on Comedy Central 's 'Colbert' has been met with criticism for its self-centered nature. Colbert's lack of humor, warmth, and humility has been a recurring theme throughout his career, and his final week has been no exception.

He has been accused of being a self-worshipping political martyr, despite no evidence that President Trump's actions were responsible for the show's financial struggles. The show's final episode featured Colbert's self-aggrandizing 'Colbert Questionert' segment, where he was interviewed by John Dickerson.

The segment featured a series of famous guests, including Billy Crystal, Weird Al Yankovic, Josh Brolin, Martha Stewart, Mark Hamill, Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Daniels, Tiffany Haddish, Evie McGee Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Ben Stiller, Aubrey Plaza, James Taylor, Robert De Niro, and Dickerson. The segment was a showcase of Colbert's self-importance, with him repeatedly highlighting his popularity and the love he receives from his guests.

Despite the show's cancellation, Colbert's self-centered approach has been a consistent theme throughout his career, and his final show has only served to highlight this. The show's cancellation has been met with indifference from the majority of Americans, who have little interest in Colbert's final act





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