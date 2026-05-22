Stephen Colbert's Final Comments and a Legendary Late-Night Finale Intro

Stephen Colbert opens The Late Show finale with heartfelt comments about his crew, viewers, and 11 years together. He shares his thoughts to the audience and viewers early on, before a great compilation of late-night's finest does their part to introduce the final run. On the eve of Colbert's finale show, he subjects himself to a special guest-filled edition of 'The Colbert Questionert.' A legendary Late Show finale intro features late-night icons including Letterman, Stewart, Kimmel, Fallon, and Conan.

Here are Stephen Colbert 's opening comments to The Late Show audience ahead of the final show , and a legendary late-night finale intro. Stephen Colbert opens The Late Show finale with heartfelt comments about his crew, viewers, and 11 years together.

He mentions the show didn't just feel the news at viewers, it felt the news with them in a reciprocal bond. A legendary Late Show finale intro features late-night icons including Letterman, Stewart, Kimmel, Fallon, and Conan. Colbert shares his thoughts to the audience and viewers early on, before a great compilation of late-night's finest does their part to introduce the final run. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is happening during Thursday's May 21, 2026 show





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