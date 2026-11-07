Stephen Colbert rushed out of Harvard event, accosted by union protesters

Liberal former late-night host Stephen Colbert had to be rushed out of an event at Harvard after someone pulled a fire alarm as hundreds of union protesters shouted outside over his decision to cro…

Liberal former late-night host Stephen Colbert had to be rushed out of an event at Harvard after someone pulled a fire alarm as hundreds of union protesters shouted outside over his decision to cross their picket line and give a talk at the school, according to reports.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma took the stage with Colbert Thursday despite pleas from the Harvard Graduate Student Union urging them to cancel in solidarity. Harvard Graduate Students Union – UAW Despite the protests, the union members denied responsibility for pulling the alarm, the Cambridge Day reported.

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“The alarm was unrelated to HGSU’s picketing activity and we have no knowledge of its cause. Members at the picket were relieved to learn that no one inside was at risk,” the statement read in part,” a union statement posted on the site said. Even before the alarm, the celebrity appearance was disrupted by the union members chanting and demonstrating directly outside the venue, making it difficult to hear the speakers.

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The fire alarm forced organizers to pull the plug during the question and answer portion of the talk and escort Colbert out of the venue