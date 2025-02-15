Stephen Colbert Reigns Supreme in Late-Night TV

Stephen Colbert's The Late Show has become the dominant force in late-night television, surpassing even the once-mighty Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This article analyzes the reasons behind Colbert's success, exploring his programming, social media presence, and the potential decline of his rivals.

For the last several months, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has emerged as the clear frontrunner in a crowded late-night talk show market. Despite programs such as Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon once being ratings juggernauts, they have trailed Colbert in viewership for the majority of 2024 and struggled to keep pace on a nightly basis.

Despite some shows still having the potential to rival Colbert for the top spot, most programs are not pulling in an impressive audience in the late-night circuit. However, Colbert's recent success cannot be just attributed to being on a national network and airing during a prime timeslot, as many of his competitors also have the same privileges. This begs the question, what has Colbert applied to his programming that has given him a lead over his rivals?Stephen Colbert Dominates the Ratings Close At the beginning of 2025, LateNighter released data that revealed the year-end ratings for the late-night television market. Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon's show usually go head-to-head, and despite all three programs declining in viewership from the year prior, Colbert still proved to post the best overall viewership by miles. By the end of 2024, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert averaged 2,568,000 viewers on the year, with Jimmy Kimmel Live! coming in second with 1,773,000 viewers, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon failing to succeed against their head-to-head rivals, drawing 1,373,000 viewers. Other programs such as Late Night with Seth Meyers and Nightline fell beneath the 1 million mark, but they air after 12:30 pm ET. However, Colbert's dominance has seemingly poured into 2025, as his numbers hover around the 2 million threshold, while Fallon is scarily close to dropping below 1 million viewers. Most importantly, Colbert's show attracts younger viewers, as his program declined the least in the 18-49 demographic last year. Kimmel, on the other hand, was down by 12% in the category, with Fallon's demo decreasing by 16%. Colbert is also impressive when it comes to social media presence, with his opening monologues on YouTube consistently drawing over 2 million views, which is significantly higher than almost all of his competition, outside of Kimmel, who has also performed well on the platform.There's no doubt Colbert has built himself a loyal fanbase who either tune in live or watch on social media, but his ability to maintain ratings across the board is potentially due to the recent disliking of his fellow hosts. Related Stephen Colbert Joins Lumon Industries as Steve C. in 'Severance' Skit on 'The Late Show' 'The Late Show' has found the deleted scenes of Colbert in the hit Apple TV+ show! Posts Why Colbert is the Preferred Choice over his Competition Numbers have shown that Colbert is the reigning king of late-night television, but there are several reasons why audiences have chosen the 60-year-old over other hosts and their programming. Unfortunately for a personality like Meyers, even though his show is entertaining and he continues to be generally well-liked, he will never be viewed as a true competitor due to his show airing at a later time. However, hosts like Kimmel and Fallon's declining viewership raises questions. These are two celebrities who originally dominated the late-night space, and yet they have not shown any signs of improving their ratings, the quality of their show, or the general intrigue of their programming. There were even occasions last year when Colbert drew more viewers than both Kimmel and Fallon combined. Viewership dropping that poorly is not just by mistake and could be due to Colbert's growing likability compared to his competition. Fallon is often criticized for his repetitive segments and artificial personality, in addition to being accused of creating a toxic workplace environment. In 2023, he was also reported to have displayed erratic behavior backstage and belittled members of his staff. Similarly, Kimmel has been called out for mocking celebrity guests and using too much political humor during his monologues. His segments have also had a controversial past, where he's faced public disapproval for skits that were in poor taste or were deemed offensive. Despite some disliking Colbert's liberal stances, his unique blend of comedy and current events has kept viewers coming back, and he tends to be more respected and admired than both Kimmel and Fallon. Although Colbert's success can be attributed to a strong structure and loyal audience, the downfall of his rival hosts is potentially the reason for his dominant lead in the ratings. It remains to be seen if Colbert will continue to rule the late-night market throughout 2025, especially with Fallon and Kimmel still proving to be threats with their social media numbers on platforms like Instagram and TikTo





