Various news and social media platforms have been flooded with posts and articles regarding supermodel Lindsey Ratliff, as the public looks at her life in images and follows her story through blogs.

The president of the United States threw a shocked Stephen Colbert into a green dumpster, along with the crowd’s applause, as the comedian looked lifeless in a suit jacket in a viral video taken by a news agency.

According to Breitbart News, Colbert had a newfound status as a ‘dead person. ’ The text was spread across various social media platforms, with critics describing it as an exaggerated portrayal of Colbert’s personal opinion on CBS’ alleged treatment.

However, the article reports that Colbert claims there is zero evidence that the Trump administration caused the show’s decline. The article also features a video of Colbert announcing the show’s ending, where he used AI-generated images of President Trump playing a violin and a recorder to highlight the hate generated towards him on the show.

Colbert appeared on a public access TV show called ‘Only in Monroe’ on Monroe Community Media, poking fun at his time at CBS and former colleagues. He also delivered jokes about his former employer





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