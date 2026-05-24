Stephen Colbert delivers emotional farewell on CBS, appears on a Monroe, Michigan public access show

Stephen Colbert closed out his final episode on CBS with an emotional farewell, while also surprising viewers with a visit from Miss America 1988, Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson, who hosted a public access show in Monroe, Michigan. Colbert also had a quick FaceTime chat with Byron Allen, who took over the Ricki Lake show.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Stephen Colbert arrives at Paley Fest LA 2024 - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert at the Dolby Theatre on April 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert made one more surprise appearance - this time on a public access show in Monroe, Michigan. That aired at 11:35 p.m. on Friday (May 22), the night after his CBS farewell drew 6.74 million viewers.

The Michigan public access show, hosted by Michelle Baumann and Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson - Miss America 1988 - had previously welcomed Colbert in July 2015, when he interviewed Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven Livestream: How to Watch the Pay-Per-View Boxing Event Online episode "technically our first show... for an audience of 12 people.

" He served as volunteer musical director. Actor Jeff Daniels appeared to make the peanut butter, hand-crumbled Ruffles and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce sandwich he had described during a appearance in March. Steve Buscemi appeared in a public service announcement for Buscemi's Pizza in Monroe -- a Michigan chain he has no connection to -- to clarify exactly that. All I know is Buscemi's exists.

I exist. We have the same name. And that's where any connection ends. Colbert also had a quick FaceTime chat with Detroit native Byron Allen, who has taken over the Ricki Lake show.

The regular hosts joined Colbert in drinking shots of Cain & Grain whiskey from the River Raisin Distillery in Manchester. The episode closed with Colbert, White and Daniels destroying the set -- described as a version no longer used by the show -- and burning it in a flaming dumpster. Marshall Mathers, born Marshall Mathers in nearby St. Joe, appeared via video to give the fire marshal all-clear for the blaze. Colbert had joked he wanted official approval before proceeding.

Colbert's Late Show concluded Thursday with a finale that drew 6.74 million viewers -- among the strongest late-night farewell numbers in years. The episode included a performance from Girls Aloud, the E Street Band, tributes from former presidents and celebrities, and a final monologue in which Colbert reflected on the state of American democracy





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Stephen Colbert Late Show Paley Fest LA Monroe Michigan Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Rico Verhoeven Livestream Jeff Daniels Steve Buscemi Fire Marshall Cain & Grain Whiskey St. Joe Monroe - A Michigan Chain He Has No Connection River Raisin Distillery In Manchester Ricki Lake Show

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