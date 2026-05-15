Stephen Colbert Criticizes CBS for Failing to Secure Visa for News Anchor

Stephen Colbert, the host of The Late Show, criticized his own network CBS for failing to secure a visa for one of their news anchors, Michael Dokoupil, to cover the historic summit in Beijing. Dokoupil was forced to cover the event from Taipei, over 1,000 miles south, while his competitors from NBC News and ABC News covered the summit from Beijing with no apparent issue.

Stephen Colbert ripped into his own network with just days until his show goes off the air.to secure his visa to cover the summit in Beijing .

He was instead forced to cover the event from Taipei, over 1,000 miles south. It’s not clear if Dokoupil’s failure to get a visa was due to a late application or some separate issue, Semafor, but it makes the CBS anchor the odd one out. Dokoupil’s competitors, NBC News’s Tom Llamas and ABC News’s David Muir, both covered the summit from Beijing with no apparent issue.

"All the news teams are on the ground in China to cover this epic and historic summit," Colbert told viewers in his Thursday monologue. "All except one. " Colbert explained Dokoupil’s visa issue and joked, "Well, that is disappointing, but it does fit in with their slogan. ‘CBS News: when events happen, we’re at most one country away.

"We only got five shows left," Colbert noted at the start of his monologue. His final episode airs on May 21. The episode marks the end of not just Colbert’s run as a late-night host, but ofhis show’s cancellation in July 2025, mere days after he criticized his parent company, Paramount, for needlessly settling a flimsy lawsuit against CBS by President Trump.

Colbert called the $16 million settlement to Trump a "for pressuring him not to air his interview with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico. He also criticized the network for failing to push back against Trump.

"I am grateful to have worked for CBS for the last 11 years," Colbert had said. "I’m just so surprised that this giant global corporation would not stand up to these bullies.





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