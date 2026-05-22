Stephen Colbert Compares His Successor to 'Like a Dead Person' & Earns a 'Thank You' from President Trump.

Stephen Colbert had some last words for his audience on The Late Show before he moved out, some being not so kind to his successor. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump deemed the late-night host being 'finally finished' as he walked out of the building for the last time. The show's future was announced by CBS just weeks before its final airing, resulting from a controversial comment made by Colbert regarding Paramount's deal with Trump for the Skydance merger, which some viewers deemed as 'a big fat bribe'.

Stephen Colbert , having hosted for 11 seasons on CBS before his latest episode airing on Thursday, likened his successor, Paul McCartney, as 'like a dead person,' in a light-hearted yet sarcastic comment.

Meanwhile, President Trump had already declared Colbert being 'finally finished' on his Truth Social platform, citing the late-night host as 'a total jerk.

' Notably, Colbert's last episode featured appearances from celebrities such as Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Tig Notaro, and Tim Meadows, trying to compensate for the significant drop in viewership compared to the show's earlier years. CBS, the host network, canceled Colbert's show in July 2022, just weeks after Colbert made a controversial remark about Paramount paying Trump a 'big fat bribe' for federal approval of the Skydance merger.

As Colbert expressed his disapproval towards the 'corruption' on the show's parent network





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