Stephen Colbert caps Late Show run with Peanuts music joke and star‑studded farewell

Colbert ended his eleven‑year Late Show tenure with a humorous nod to the Peanuts music lawsuit, a lineup of high‑profile guests and a final musical tribute before CBS signs off the program.

Stephen Colbert closed out his eleven‑year tenure on CBS ’s Late Show with a tongue‑in‑cheek nod to the legal saga surrounding the Peanuts cartoon music. The host, whose program was cancelled earlier this year for what the network described as financial concerns, opened the final episode by having the house band launch into the iconic Linus and Lucy melody.

He then cracked a joke about the potential cost to CBS, referencing the ongoing dispute over the use of Vince Guaraldi’s jazz compositions, which the network has been sued for employing without proper licensing. The segment unfolded with Colbert pretending to be shocked that the band was playing the very tune that had sparked a lawsuit. Bandleader Louis Cato played along, smiling as the music continued, while the audience roared with approval.

Colbert’s exaggerated concern – ‘oh no I hope this doesn’t cost CBS any money’ – was delivered with a straight face, followed by a theatrical pinky‑to‑mouth gesture that earned extra laughs. The joke served as a final, playful jab at the corporate decision‑makers who had pulled the plug on the show, while also highlighting the broader issue of music rights in television production.

The episode also featured a star‑studded lineup of guests, marking the end of an era for the highest‑rated non‑news late‑night program. Former boss Jon Stewart made an appearance, alongside fellow late‑night hosts John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, who together formed a “Strike Force Five” reunion. Actors Paul Rudd and Ryan Reynolds, comedian Tig Notaro, and music legends Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello took the stage for memorable performances.

McCartney sat down for an extended interview during which he presented Colbert with a signed photograph of the Fab Four. The band, led by Jon Batiste, joined Costello to perform his 1977 song Jump Up before the entire ensemble sang the Beatles classic Hello Goodbye. The night concluded with a final nod to CBS, as Colbert delivered his parting quip and the audience cheered on the unforgettable finale





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