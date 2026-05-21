Stephen Colbert Baffles Christians with Anti-Christian Claim About Life After Death

Comedian Jim Gaffigan asked Stephen Colbert about his views on life after death, and Colbert shared his unconventional belief that when we die, we disperse into some other greater being. The interaction sparked a debate on social media, with some comparing Colbert’s view to the Gnostic concept of the Pleroma.

Talk show host Stephen Colbert , who has long been lauded as a devout Catholic , baffled Christians with a very anti-Christian claim about life after death on the penultimate episode of The Late Show , where a massive string of celebrity guests asked Colbert to answer questions about himself.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan entered the host’s chair and posed a query that Colbert himself has asked many times: ‘What do you think happens when we die? ’ The comedic writer said this his view isn’t very concrete — ‘it’s more like a feeling, and the feeling is that when we die, I think there is some continuance of some kind. But it’s like a dispersion of the self into some other greater being.

And I don’t have any other feelings beyond that. ’ The interaction quickly sparked a flurry of conversation on social media, with one author remarking that Colbert’s view of the afterlife ‘sounds more like the Gnostic concept of the Pleroma than the Catholic doctrine of Heaven.





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Stephen Colbert Catholic Life After Death Gnostic Concept Of The Pleroma Catholic Doctrine Of Heaven The Late Show Jim Gaffigan Anti-Christian Claim Unconventional Belief

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