Stephen Amell Shares First Trailer for Fox's Baywatch Reboot Starring Himself as Mitch's Son, Hobie Buchanon

The first trailer for Fox's Baywatch reboot has arrived, featuring Stephen Amell as Mitch's son, Hobie Buchanon, joining the franchise's iconic red swimsuits.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. The first trailer for Fox 's Baywatch reboot has arrived.

The original Baywatch series aired from 1991-2001 and starred David Hasselhoff as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. In the upcoming reboot, which will air on Fox and is currently in production, Amell plays Mitch's son, Hobie Buchanon. As Mitch takes on his father's legacy, he is joined by his biological daughter, Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin), who wants to become a lifeguard and join the family profession as well. The reboot is slated to make its debut in January 2027.

On X, Stephen Amell has now shared the first trailer. Amell's post features the caption 'I love playing superheroes,' which is a nod to his role as Oliver Queen in Arrow throughout the show's eight seasons. The footage shows Amell as a shirtless Mitch running in slow-motion on the beach, along with looks at Charlie, Grace (Olivia Dunne), and Selene (Brooks Nader) in the franchise's iconic red swimsuits. Check out the trailer below: More to come...

Baywatch Like Follow Followed Network FOX Cast Creator(s) Matt Nix Powered by Expand Collaps





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Baywatch Fox Reboot Trailer Playing Superheroes David Hasselhoff Mitch Buchanon Hobie Buchanon Charlie Vale Jessica Belkin Olivia Dunne Brooks Nader Fox Plot Details Upcoming Series Slow-Motion Scene Sports Film

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