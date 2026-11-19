Stephen A. Smith faces severe backlash after urging black NBA players to unite against the Los Angeles Lakers' white stars, drawing comparisons to outdated racial segregation.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has ignited a fierce controversy after publicly urging black NBA players to form a coalition to prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from winning an NBA championship. Smith directed his comments specifically at the Lakers' top three white players, suggesting that racial dynamics should motivate black athletes to actively block their success on the court. This explicit call for racial unity against specific teammates has drawn immediate condemnation from colleagues, analysts, and sports figures across the industry.

Stephen A. Smith Launches Racial Campaign Against Lakers

Smith articulated his controversial stance during a recent appearance on ESPN, where he addressed the black players in the league directly. He stated, "With all the money that's being exchanged, you want little motivational nuggets to nudge cats a little bit. So, I'm looking at the brothers, and I'm saying, LA doing special things." He further emphasized his belief that the Lakers, led by their white stars, have not delivered an NBA championship in his lifetime. He insisted that black players, whom he referred to as owning the league, should not allow "them" to win, stating, "Y'all gonna let them win a championship?" Smith framed this as a challenge to the current generation of players to resist what he perceives as Lakers' dominance.

Also read Susan Smith case explained: mother who drowned children faces parole hearing

Jay Williams Condemns Stephen A. Smith Comments

Fellow ESPN commentator Jay Williams was among the first to publicly rebuke Smith, describing the remarks as "disturbing." Williams argued that Smith's comments sounded like something one might hear in the 1930s or 1940s, but with the racial dynamics reversed. He questioned the direction of the conversation, asking, "At what point does fighting against discrimination turn into perpetuating the same mentality we fought so hard to overcome?" Williams highlighted that generations have been spent ensuring athletes are judged by talent rather than skin color, making Smith's proposal to block white players based on race a regression in sports values.

Smith Defends Remarks Against Critics

Despite the criticism, Smith doubled down on his position, dismissing Williams' critique as "b.s." He responded on the social media platform X, writing, "Thanks for reaching out, Jay Williams. Always appreciate it! You can bring up that b.s. all you want about the 1930's, but I'm talking about right now." Smith maintained that he was presenting a challenge to the players to see if they would succumb to the Lakers' pressure. He continued to argue that the current team assembled by the Lakers is formidable and that black players need to recognize this threat, framing the situation as a competitive necessity rather than a racial issue, despite the explicit language he used.

Advertisement

NFL and Sports Analysts Compare Smith to Historical Precedents

The backlash extended beyond ESPN, with figures from other sports weighing in. Clay Travis questioned the double standard by asking what would happen if a white commentator on television suggested white quarterbacks must prevent a black quarterback from winning a Super Bowl, noting that such a person "would never work on TV again." Former NFL player and current NBC analyst Doc Holiday also criticized Smith, joining the growing chorus of dissent. California sports reporter Fred J. Robledo compared Smith's remarks to a hypothetical scenario where a pundit told white golfers they should not let Tiger Woods win, labeling Smith's comments as equally outrageous and racially charged.

NBA Reaction to the Controversy

The comments have sparked a broader discussion about race, loyalty, and competition in professional basketball. Many observers argue that Smith's rhetoric undermines the collective spirit of the league and promotes division among players who are supposed to be peers. The incident has reignited debates about the role of media personalities in shaping sports narratives and the impact of their words on player relationships. As the NBA playoffs approach, the controversy serves as a stark reminder of the sensitivities surrounding race in American sports.