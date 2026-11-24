Stephen A. Smith tells Clay Travis he won't apologize for rooting for Black athletes, his fourth defense of his Los Angeles Lakers remarks in four weeks.

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"Responding to criticism from OutKick founder Clay Travis, Smith said Monday that he will not apologize for rooting for Black athletes. "I guess I'm racist then, damn it. I guess most of Black America was racist then ... I'm not apologizing for rooting for my brothers and sisters," Smith said.

Perhaps that comment will satisfy Smith's followers on Threads, but it has nothing to do with the original discussion. Smith's initial argument was that no team in NBA history has won a championship led by three White players. On that basis, he questioned the Lakers' strategy of building around Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler. He clarified that he was not saying it wouldn't happen, only that it hadn't.

The following week, he changed his stance. This time, he insisted an NBA team would never win a ring led by three White dudes. A week later, Smith challenged Black stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards to keep White players from taking over"their" league.

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"You can't ask LeBron James to overcome , but you can damn sure ask him, KD, Steph Curry, Ant-Man, Shai and Wemby, and the crew to say, yo, y'all, best team in the NBA right now is being led by three White boys. Y'all ain't got nothing to say about that? Want to hand the NBA to them? Or you gonna remind them who the hell you are?

"Four weeks. Four arguments. An impressive amount of revision for someone who insists he has nothing to correct. This is what happens when someone has nothing of substance to add and far too many hours of airtime to fill.

Smith's bigoted remarks are an indictment of the industry that made him one of its biggest stars. ESPN pays Smith over $20 million a year. That should come with a higher standard of analysis than what Smith provides. Statistically, the Lakers' trio is the best in the NBA this season.

Their perceived championship limitations come from a weak supporting cast. And those role players are Black. The White guys are not the ones holding Los Angeles back.

Then there is the claim that three White stars cannot win together. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to a championship in 2023 with no All-Stars around him. Would adding two White All-Stars have made that team worse? Smith has yet to explain how acquiring better players becomes a competitive disadvantage once enough of them are White.

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Imagine Smith's reaction if a commentator doubted the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl chances with Caleb Williams and general manager Ryan Poles because no team has won a title with a Black quarterback and a Black general manager. Even Smith's latest defense requires pretending we didn't hear the previous one. He says he was only rooting for Black players to succeed. No, he wasn't.

He specifically challenged them to prevent White players from succeeding. There is a difference between rooting for Tiger Woods because he is an outlier as a Black golfer and urging Black players to keep White guys from infringing on their league. Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 8, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ultimately, though, arguing the morality of his comments is a waste of energy. As OutKick has previously documented, his opinions vary depending on the audience. On Fox News, he is a moderate liberal. Yet he is hyper-progressive when debating Chris Cuomo and Bill O'Reilly.

He is anti-woke on right-wing radio. He is a champion of the monarchy on"The View.

" With Bill Maher on HBO, he's a center-right capitalist. Stephen A. Smith, sports commentator and TV personality, speaks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Smith's racially charged commentary toward the Lakers follows backlash from Black commentators over his interview with President Trump.

The sequence is familiar: Someone accuses Smith of selling out, and White people suddenly become a problem he needs to address.when he releases profanity-laced rants toward Jason Whitlock. Smith would much prefer that his critics discuss Whitlock's alleged disloyalty than his own. Stephen A. Smith is not a racist. He is a fraud. The past four weeks have proven that.