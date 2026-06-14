Stephen A. Smith makes emotional confession after Knicks end championship drought

The Knicks almost left Stephen A. Smith speechless.

“I don’t even know how to put it in words because I damn sure didn’t play,” Smith said after the Knicks’ 94-90 NBA Finals-clinching Game 5 win.

“I didn’t practice like these guys did, they did it. But it’s been 53 long years, and there’s been so many moments of misery that we had to endure as New York Knick fans. Smith has lived out the roller coaster of being a Knicks fan on ESPN through the years as he has become one of the biggest stars at the network. Most of that has consisted of him slamming the franchise as they suffered through years of disappointments.

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates with teammates and owner James Dolan after the Knicks’ 94-90 NBA title-clinching Game 5 win over the Spurs on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio. Jason Szenes for the New York Post “So many things have gone wrong: The layups that wasn’t with Charles Smith, the Ewings finger rolls, the Game 7s they didn’t come out on top,” Smith said.

“Time after time after time… And to be in attendance witnessing the end of a 53-year drought as born in The Bronx, raised in Hollis, Queens, New York City. I’ve been a New York fan all my life, I never thought I’d see it.

” Now, Smith and millions of other New Yorkers have after the Knicks finished off the Spurs in five games on Saturday night withCover Print – May 26, 2026If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover. The Knicks ended up winning 15 of their final 16 playoff games after falling into a 2-1 series hole against the Hawks in the opening round.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Smith said. I can’t put into words how this feels. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life covering sports. I’ve never had a feeling like this. It’s unbelievable. ”





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