Stephen A. Smith heavily booed before admitting he was ‘beyond wrong’ about Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Stephen A. Smith ate his words.

NBA champion teammates Brunson and Josh Hart at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, Smith ate his humble pie after Hart brought receipts about all the times Smith doubted Brunson.

Including opining that the 2016 Villanova national title team didn’t have a legitimate NBA prospect, when Brunson, Hart and Mikal Bridges – three Knicks starters – were on the roster. And that Brunson “isn’t the answer” – and, worse, no Kevin Durant – for the Knicks after he signed his free-agent contract in 2022.

“We are now sitting here with this golden trophy there to your right,” Hart, who pushed for Smith to be a guest on the podcast. “Can you sit here and admit you were wrong? ”Smith, an ESPN analyst and lifelong Knicks fan, admitted he was wrong after playfully pretending he did not understand the request.

“I apologize to this brother on national television, I’m apologizing to you , I’m apologizing to the entire Knicks organization,” Smith said. “But let me be very, very clear: I have never been more happy to be wrong in my entire life. ”highlighting Parade Day in NYC for the 2026 New York Knicks with a reprint of our issue from Friday, June 19.

Whether or not you were one of the millions of people who attended the parade, this framed cover from our June 19, 2026 issue is a must-have keepsake for any Knicks fan. This high-definition replica plaque is designed to keep the energy of that championship night alive forever on your office wall, fan cave, or living room shelf. Smith also flirted with taking some credit for his words firing up the Knicks for their 13-game playoff winning streak.

“I’ll apologize for being wrong,” Smith said, “but let me be very clear: If it means another championship, I’d do it again. ”





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Sports Sports Entertainment Espn Jalen Brunson Josh Hart Nba Playoffs Nba Playoffs 2026 New York Knicks Sports Media Stephen A. Smith

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