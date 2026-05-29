Stephen A. Smith Fires Urgent Plea to Mitchell Robinson: Play Through Pinkie Injury in NBA Finals

Stephen A. Smith delivers an impassioned rant on First Take, demanding Mitchell Robinson suit up for the Knicks in the NBA Finals despite a broken pinkie, citing the team's need for his defense and rebounding against formidable opponents.

The New York Knicks are on the cusp of their first NBA Finals appearance in decades, but a potential setback has sent shockwaves through the fanbase and ignited a fiery response from ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith .

The issue stems from starting center Mitchell Robinson, who suffered a broken right pinkie finger that required surgery. Immediately, concerns arose that Robinson might miss part or all of the Finals series, a devastating prospect given the Knicks' reliance on his interior presence against a deep and talented opponent. Smith did not mince words during a segment on First Take, where he directed a pointed message at Robinson.

He emphasized that the Finals are the pinnacle of the sport and that Robinson must find a way to play through the pain. Smith invoked the legendary toughness of NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, who famously considered amputation to continue playing. The broadcaster acknowledged Robinson's shortcomings as a shooter, noting his 50 percent free-throw accuracy, but highlighted his invaluable contributions on the boards and paint defense.

Smith repeated his demand, urging Robinson to wrap the finger, splint it, and take the court. The message was clear: no excuses for missing the biggest games of his career. The Knicks will need every available body against whichever Western Conference champion emerges from a brutal playoff bracket. The two frontrunners, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, boast formidable big men who could exploit any absence in New York's frontcourt.

The Thunder feature Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, both versatile and skilled, while the Spurs are led by the transcendent Victor Wembanyama, whose unique combination of size and agility poses matchup nightmares. Robinson's role as a shot-blocker and rebounder becomes critical in these matchups, as he can absorb fouls and provide energy off the bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks' starting center, is adept offensively but can be targeted defensively; having Robinson as a secondary option allows Coach Tom Thibodeau to rotate and keep fresh legs on the floor. Without Robinson, the Knicks would be forced to rely on smaller lineups or less experienced reserves, a risky proposition against elite competition.

Opponents often intentionally foul Robinson due to his poor free-throw shooting, but his defensive impact often outweighs that liability, especially in high-stakes games where every possession matters. Fortunately for New York, the team has enjoyed extended rest after a dominant playoff run. The Knicks closed the season with an 11-game winning streak and swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semifinals, allowing players to recuperate while awaiting their Finals opponent.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, giving Robinson a window to recover and prepare his injured finger. The franchise's depth has been a key factor throughout the playoffs, and Thibodeau will likely manage Robinson's minutes early in the series to ensure he can contribute effectively down the stretch. Smith's impassioned rant resonated with many fans who fear a repeat of past injury-related disappointments.

He closed his segment with a forceful repetition of his demand, jabbing his finger at the camera as if speaking directly to Robinson. The message is unequivocal: the Finals demand sacrifice, and the Knicks need their big man to answer the call. As the countdown to tip-off continues, all eyes will be on Robinson's recovery and whether he can suit up despite the pain.

The stakes could not be higher, and the sports world waits to see if Robinson heeds Smith's urgent plea





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