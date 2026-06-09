Stephen A Smith, Donald Trump Trade Barbs Amid 2026 NBA Finals

Stephen A Smith and Donald Trump have been engaged in a war of words amid the 2026 NBA Finals, with Smith blaming Trump for the Knicks' loss in Game 3.

Stephen A Smith has been trading barbs with Donald Trump , 79, amid the 2026 NBA Finals, featuring a head-to-head battle between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks .

Smith, 58, expressed fear that Trump's one-of-a-kind attendance would disrupt the team's historic run. As it happens, Trump attended Game 3, which the Knicks lost, 115-111, snapping their incredible 13-game playoff winning streak. Smith blamed Trump for the loss, claiming that the president disrupted the team's mojo. Trump, however, brushed aside Smith's jinx accusation by bringing up the long-standing speculation that the controversial sports commentator will one day run for president.

"I think he's a nice guy but you need a certain aptitude to run for president," Trump said. "You need a high IQ, I don't really think Stephen A Smith has that.

" New York Knicks fans have waited 27 years to watch their team play in an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden, but conservative activist Ann Coulter says a visit from President Donald Trump will make the experience much more difficult when it finally arrives on Monday, June 8. "Of all the selfish, narcissistic things," Coulter said. "Our president showed up to New York City last night.

And needless to say what I feared would happen, ended up happening," he said.

"The New York Knicks lost and obviously I'm blaming him. Why am I blaming him, ladies and gentlemen? It's very simple: because the president disrupted our mojo. I've said this on many occasions over the last 24 hours and I'm saying it again.

The man messed things up.

" While there's no reason to actually think Trump's presence had an effect on how the Knicks played, Spurs guard Dejounte Fox, 28, said that the president's visit made things inconvenient for the players. "I think the president being here just makes it inconvenient on everybody else," Fox said. "We got, obviously, more security. We gotta, like, send stuff early.

I think our buses are a little earlier.

" He added, "We're getting screened like it's TSA. It's a little inconvenient for the people that's got to play, but it is what it is.

" The Knicks and Spurs will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10, at Madison Square Garden





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