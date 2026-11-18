ESPN host Stephen A. Smith pushed back against critics who said he failed to fact-check President Donald Trump during their White House interview, arguing that doing so would have derailed the sit-down.

Stephen A. Smith is defending his decision not to fact-check President Donald Trump on the spot during their White House interview, saying that approach would have risked ending the conversation early.

The ESPN host and Straight Shooter podcast host addressed critics Tuesday who accused him of not adequately fact-checking Trump during the sit-down last week. Smith said the interview had been largely well-received, but some people who have been in this industry before called him out for not pushing back against Trump. He took issue with that critique by pointing out the interview would not have happened had he focused on fact-checking the president.

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Stephen A. Smith Defends On-Not Fact-Checking Strategy

You do not walk into the White House and talk to the president of the United States and plan on fact-checking him on the spot or interrupting him every sentence that he utters out of his mouth, Smith said. He added that Trump often filibusters, goes off track and embellishes his comments during interviews, and calling all of that out would either take too much time or risk Trump ending the interview early.

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I wanted to be able to challenge and push back in certain respects, but in the same breath, keep him in the damn chair because he does have the potential to just get up and walk off as he has done to people before, Smith said. Though he is not against pushing back against interviewees, including the president, Smith emphasized the need to pick and choose where to respond.

The goal, at least for me, is not to fact-check them on the spot in most instances, Smith said. It is to make sure that they are quoted for the record, so we always have them on the record about what their positions are. That way, when we go back to double- and triple-check the facts, we are able to say, Hey, that was not true.

Smith Urges End To Real-Time Fact-Checking BS

Smith then spent the rest of the video fact-checking some of Trump's statements and urged people on both sides to stop the BS. Ladies and gentlemen, this is chess, it ain't checkers, Smith said. And if every politician had to get fact-checked in real time, you would not get interviews. I can give you plenty of Democrats that do not want to show up and get fact-checked.

And Republicans, for that matter. Let us not act like we do not know any better. Smith claims he did not want the interview to end abruptly while also acknowledging that if every politician had to get fact-checked in real time, you would not get interviews. Fox News Digital reached out to Smith's representatives and the White House for comment.

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Smith, who has criticized both Democrats and Republicans in the past, has repeatedly defended meeting with Trump despite disagreeing with his politics. There are so many people that have this mentality, Why even waste time talking to him, Smith said. Whether you like him or not, he is the president of the United States of America. He is not going away until 2028.

Houck Backs Smiths Approach To Trump Interview

At least. He is not going away. Newsbusters Managing Editor Houck backed Smith's approach. A constant state of antagonistic fact-checks or baboonish hectoring can derail an interview and prevent it from creating headlines other than its combative nature, Houck said.

As much as liberal, elitist journalists claim otherwise, so many love being the headline. With this president, he can often make headlines in sit-downs when he is allowed time to speak. There is absolutely merit to what Stephen A. Smith said. The exchange has renewed debate over how interviewers should handle Trump in real time, with Smith arguing that securing an on-the-record conversation and checking facts afterward is more valuable than constant interruptions.

He made clear he remains willing to challenge any interviewee, including the president, when the moment calls for it.