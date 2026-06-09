Stephen A. Smith and Donald Trump Clash Over Knicks' NBA Finals Loss

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith blamed President Donald Trump for the Knicks' Game 3 loss in the NBA Finals, prompting Trump to question Smith's intelligence and suitability for the presidency. The spat unfolded after Trump attended the historic game at Madison Square Garden, the first by a sitting president, and the Knicks fell behind in the series. Both figures exchanged barbs, mixing sports commentary with political digs and drawing widespread attention across media platforms.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith ignited a controversy by suggesting that President Donald Trump 's presence at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden was responsible for the New York Knicks ' loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Trump responded by questioning Smith's intellect and presidential qualifications, stating, "I think he's a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president. You need a high IQ. I'm not sure that Stephen has that.

" The Knicks' loss, which cut their series lead to 2-1, occurred despite Trump being the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game. Smith had previously said Trump had "no business" attending and would create unnecessary chaos, and he openly blamed the president for the defeat, though he notably did not offer credit had the Knicks won.

The exchange highlights the intersection of sports, politics, and media, with Trump also referencing Smith's recurring commentary about being urged to run for office, a notion Trump dismissed as unfounded. The feud underscores how athletes, celebrities, and politicians increasingly engage in public spats that dominate cultural discourse





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