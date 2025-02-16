Stephanie Vaquer Dethrones Fallon Henley to Become New NXT Women's North American Champion

Stephanie Vaquer shocks the world and claims her first WWE title, dethroning Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence in a thrilling championship match.

The NXT Women’s North American Championship was on the line tonight as Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence faced off against Stephanie Vaquer . The match lived up to the hype, delivering a thrilling back-and-forth battle that saw both competitors pushing each other to their limits. Fatal Influence has been a dominant force in NXT , but their reign came to an end tonight as Vaquer emerged victorious, claiming her first title in WWE and becoming the new Women’s North American Champion.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Henley seeming poised to retain several times. At one point, Jacy Jayne, Henley’s partner in Fatal Influence, interfered, clocking Vaquer in the face while the referee was distracted. Vaquer, however, kicked out of the subsequent pin attempt. Henley continued to dominate, unleashing a flurry of powerful moves, but Vaquer refused to give up. She weathered the storm, countered Henley’s attacks, and eventually turned the tide, wearing down the champion until she was able to secure the victory. Vaquer’s win marks a new chapter for both her and the Women’s North American Championship. As for Fatal Influence, their future remains uncertain. They could remain in NXT, targeting a different championship, but a move to the main roster seems more likely. This would provide them with a fresh start and an opportunity to build a new narrative, especially for Jayne, who has been ready for a call-up for years. Recent reports suggest that WWE is planning to call up several NXT stars, and Fatal Influence could be among them soon. The question now is, what’s next for both Vaquer and Henley? Will Henley remain in NXT, trying to reclaim her championship, or will she follow Jayne to the main roster? And what will Fatal Influence do with their newfound freedom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and join our discussions on Bluesky @knightofoa





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NXT Women's North American Championship Stephanie Vaquer Fallon Henley Fatal Influence WWE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eagles' Don Henley Sued by Former Memorabilia Dealer Over Stolen Lyrics CaseGlenn Horowitz is suing Don Henley and Irving Azoff, claiming they knew the lyrics were not stolen and maliciously prosecuted him. Horowitz was one of three defendants indicted last year for conspiring to possess stolen property - over 100 pages of drafts of Eagles songs written by Henley and Glenn Frey. The case was dropped in 2022 after new information came to light.

Read more »

Don Henley & Irving Azoff Sued by Man Charged in Eagles Stolen Lyrics TrialDon Henley was sued by a man who was charged in the since-dropped Eagles stolen lyrics case, claiming he engaged in a 'malicious prosecution.'

Read more »

Piaget's Stephanie Sivriere on Staying True to Yourself in the Luxury WorldThis Q&A from Luxury Daily's 'Off the Cuff' series features Stéphanie Sivriere, director of high jewelry, jewelry and watchmaking for Swiss watchmaker Piaget. Ms. Sivriere discusses her career path, the evolving luxury industry, and what true luxury means to her.

Read more »

The Big Bang Theory: Fans Still Baffled By Dr. Stephanie Barnett's Mysterious DisappearanceEven six years after its conclusion, The Big Bang Theory continues to captivate audiences. A recent Reddit post highlights the lingering confusion surrounding the fate of Dr. Stephanie Barnett, Leonard's brief love interest in Season 2. Fans are left wondering why her character disappeared so abruptly without a clear explanation.

Read more »

10 Most Controversial Saturday Night Live Skits & Moments Of All TimeJimmy Fallon and Jason Sudeikis as Jesus in Saturday Night Live

Read more »

Electors Choose Stephanie Wiedeman to Fill Vacant Thornton Township Trustee PositionStephanie Wiedeman was elected to fill a vacant Thornton Township trustee position at a special meeting on Tuesday. The decision comes after months of contention surrounding the vacancy, with Supervisor Tiffany Henyard absent from the meeting and opposing the process. With Wiedeman's appointment, the focus now shifts to addressing the township's ongoing issues, including a budget impasse and unpaid insurance.

Read more »