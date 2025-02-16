Stephanie Vaquer Crowned New NXT Women's North American Champion

Stephanie Vaquer dethrones Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence to become the new NXT Women's North American Champion in a thrilling match. The victory marks a significant milestone for Vaquer, while opening up new possibilities for both her and Fatal Influence.

The NXT Women's North American Championship was on the line tonight as Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence faced Stephanie Vaquer in a thrilling match. While Fatal Influence has been a dominant force in NXT , their reign came to an end as Vaquer emerged victorious, claiming her first-ever WWE championship. The match was a back-and-forth battle, with both women showcasing impressive skills and determination.

At several points, it seemed as if Henley would retain her title, particularly after Jacy Jayne interfered, hitting Vaquer with a punch that went unnoticed by the referee. However, Vaquer displayed resilience, kicking out of Henley's subsequent pin attempt and continuing to fight back. Despite facing numerous setbacks, Vaquer's relentless offense ultimately proved too much for Henley to handle, securing her the championship victory.This win marks a significant milestone for Vaquer, one of WWE's hottest rising stars. It also brightens the future for the Women's North American Championship, adding another layer of excitement to the NXT women's division. As for Fatal Influence, the question arises: what's next for the group? They could remain in NXT and pursue a different championship, or they might transition to the main roster, Raw or SmackDown, seeking fresh opportunities. Reports have hinted at upcoming roster cuts to make room for NXT call-ups, and Fatal Influence, particularly Jacy Jayne, could be among those ready for the leap.Jayne's talent and eagerness for a main roster run have been evident for years, and a move to Raw or SmackDown would undoubtedly give her a platform to shine. This shift would also provide a clean slate for Fatal Influence, allowing them to reinvent themselves and establish a new presence on the main stage. Henley's championship reign was solid, but the group's overall direction seems stagnant. A move to the main roster could inject fresh energy and propel them to new heights.The future holds exciting possibilities for both Vaquer and Fatal Influence. Vaquer's championship win is a testament to her hard work and talent, and her journey in NXT is just beginning. As for Fatal Influence, their next chapter remains to be written, but their potential for success on the main roster is undeniable





