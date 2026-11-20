MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle publicly criticized Orlando Bloom for skipping the Child Mind Institute gala, which she hosted last minute after his cancellation. Bloom cited illness for his absence from the New York event.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle publicly criticized actor Orlando Bloom for canceling his hosting duties at the 2026 Child Advocacy Award Dinner in New York City on Tuesday night. Ruhle took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she had stepped in at the last minute to host the gala at Cipriani, a venue where Bloom was originally scheduled to appear. The television journalist explicitly blamed Bloom for the sudden change, suggesting his absence might have been linked to his attendance at Leonardo DiCaprio's 52nd birthday celebration over the weekend.

Ruhle Criticizes Bloom's Last-Minute Cancellation

Ruhle, the host of MSNBC's Money, Power, Politics, used her social media platform to express her frustration with the actor's decision to drop out. She posted a message thanking Bloom for the last-minute cancellation while noting that she was glad DiCaprio did not invite her to his party, implying that Bloom could have used the opportunity to network with high-profile celebrities instead. The host emphasized that she was not suffering from illness and was fully capable of fulfilling the hosting responsibilities on short notice. Her comments were direct and pointed, highlighting the inconvenience caused to the event organizers and attendees.

Also read Orlando Bloom Cancellation Spurred by Flu or DiCaprio Party?

Conflict Between Charity Work and Celebrity Parties

The controversy stems from Bloom's dual commitments on the same weekend, including his presence at DiCaprio's star-studded 52nd birthday bash in Beverly Hills. The actor attended the exclusive party, which reportedly featured a bus delivery of younger women, alongside numerous other A-list figures. DiCaprio's friends, including Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill, Casey Affleck, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Al Pacino, and Noor Alfallah, were among the guests. The event also drew in other notable attendees such as Landon and Alabama Barker, Jennifer Meyer, Geoffrey Ogunlesi, 50 Cent, Cara Delevingne, Corey Gamble, Justin Trudeau, and Michael Mann. Bloom's presence at such a high-profile social gathering contrasted sharply with his sudden withdrawal from the charity gala.

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Charity's Gratitude and Bloom's Advocacy History

The Child Mind Institute responded to Ruhle's social media post by thanking her for her extraordinary effort in hosting the gala at the eleventh hour. The organization stated that her participation helped raise vital funds to continue their important work supporting children and families. Bloom has a long-standing relationship with the charity, having served as a celebrity advocate for learning disabilities for many years. He has frequently shared his personal experiences growing up with dyslexia and ADHD, offering encouragement to parents and children navigating similar challenges. Bloom hosted the Child Advocacy Award Dinner in 2025 and appeared on the organization's Thriving Kids Podcast earlier this year to discuss education and learning disorders.

Public Reaction and Source Statements on Illness

A source told the Daily Mail that Bloom's absence from the New York City event was due to illness rather than fatigue from DiCaprio's party. Bloom's representatives declined to comment on the situation when approached by the publication. The incident has sparked debate about celebrity accountability when they miss charity commitments for personal events. Ruhle, a senior business correspondent for NBC News and former Bloomberg Television anchor, has built a career in finance and media since earning her degree in international business in 1997. Her rapid response to the cancellation underscored the professional expectations placed on public figures and media personalities involved in high-stakes charity events.