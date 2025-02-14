Stephanie Hsu Embraces Her Rom-Com Era

Stephanie Hsu, known for her roles in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' is ready to take on the rom-com genre. After a year of playing romantic leads on Broadway and television, Hsu is seeking to star in a more traditional romantic drama, expressing her desire to tell love stories and explore the complexities of relationships.

Stephanie Hsu is ready for her rom-com era. When Hsu first played a romantic lead on a major stage in 2019, she was filled with self-doubt. She was the love interest in 'Be More Chill,' which had just moved from regional theater to Broadway, and she had never seen Asian Americans in such roles growing up. 'I remember being like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so crazy. Hundreds of thousands of people are about to see me as a love interest,'' she told Business Insider.

'It wasn't until then that I realized how much I hadn't been able to see myself like that. And I think that up until that point, I had always really understood myself to be the comedic relief more than the center driving force of desire.' During that period, Hsu was cast on the TV show 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' as Mei Lin, a quick-witted medical student. Alongside Joel Maisel, played by Michael Zegen, Lin was one half of the show's main couple. 'When I booked 'Maisel' the same thing happened where I was like, 'I don't know, me?' Not only would I be in the 1950s, but I would be a love interest. That's crazy,' Hsu said. That whirlwind year made Hsu realize not only that she could play a romantic lead, but she had a chance to shape how the next generation of Asian Americans see themselves. 'Art is a version of subliminal messaging, and there are going to be so many people, and young people especially, who are going to get to consume this and start to imagine a world in which the person that they have a crush on is me, is you,' Hsu said. In the years after, Hsu moved on to more unconventional roles, including the reality-warping embodiment of nihilism in the 2022 Oscar-winning movie, 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' for which she received her first Academy Award nomination. But Hsu returned to romance last year with Peacock's 'Laid,' a dark rom-com series in which she played Ruby, a self-destructive romantic whose exes are die in increasingly graphic and weird ways. Hsu said this was the first step toward achieving her next goal: starring in a 'normal' romantic drama. 'People always want to come to me for the weird, crazy shit,' Hsu said. Referring to the director Richard Linklater's romantic drama trilogy filmed over 18 years, she added: 'I really want to do a quiet film. I am a sucker for the 'Before' trilogy, 'Before Sunrise,' etc. And I want to do something that is that intimate and gentle.' Her ambition has come at the right time amid a rom-com revival, thanks to hit movies and shows like 'Anyone But You' and 'Bridgerton.' Actors as varied as Daniel Radcliffe, Paul Mescal, Dave Bautista, and Lupita Nyong'o, have said they want to be in them. Hsu's desire for starring in a romance movie stems from her love of love stories. 'I want to tell them, and I want to continue to ask the myriad of questions that come with the territory of any love story,' Hsu said. As well as laying the foundations for that 'normal' romantic role, 'Laid' gave Hsu the opportunity to play a lead character on TV and executive produce for the second time. Hsu said her top priority is pushing herself creatively regardless of genre, and she said she enjoyed every part of cultivating a positive environment on set. But she was still most worried about how audiences would respond to 'Laid.' 'I think the greatest challenge is when you start to develop a body of work that's a little bit more public-facing, it opens you up to everyone's opinion,' Hsu said. 'When you're just starting out, and you have opportunities to lead or do things, you can kind of just be in the spirit of continuous making. So I actually feel like the challenge was more of a psychological challenge.' The show wasn't a streaming hit, but critics and viewers who did see it, loved it. 'Laid' currently has a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 97%. When asked about her next project, Hsu is cagey but hints it's something she has developed from the ground up. 'That is the big baby that I am really actively trying to push out and I can't tell you anything about it, but all my eggs are in that basket currently,' she said, adding that she hopes the project will be made this year. In the meantime, her drive to keep experimenting sees her 'manifesting' starring in 'Inside Out 3,' though Disney has not announced a new film is coming. 'I've always wanted to do more voice acting,' she said. Last year, Hsu had two lead voice-acting roles in the animated shows 'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!' and 'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,' and also voiced a villain in this year's Oscar animated movie frontrunner, 'The Wild Robot.' 'I just want to always find spaces in which I can continue to play and be in collaboration,' Hsu added. 'Otherwise, you're not working.





