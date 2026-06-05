Stephanie Hollist is ‘willing to call out boondoggles’ in GOP challenge to Utah Senate president

Stephanie Hollist and Braden Hess are challenging Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams in the state's Senate District 7 Republican primary.

Hollist, a former Weber State University attorney, and former legislative attorney Braden Hess are challenging J. Stuart Adams in the Republican primary for Senate District 7.

Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, as the Senate discusses HB267, a bill aimed at banning collective bargaining for public labor unions in Utah, at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Utah’s top lawmaker has received huge sums from companies, lobbyists with MIDA projectsUtah’s top lawmaker — facing primary challenge and ‘public feedback’ — backpedals on Kevin O’Leary’s data center planUtah Legislature cuts income taxes, targets courts and kills controversial bills during 2026 sessionBox Elder County planner said data center project seemed like ‘done deal’ before landing on county’s doorstep, email revealsA dispute over a prized Star Wars Lego collection led to a YouTube crusade.

Then came the stalking charges in Utah. Kevin O’Leary to scale back Utah project — says it won’t be ‘the largest data center in the world’





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