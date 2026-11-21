In “I Play Rocky,” Stephan James pulls double duty, portraying the late actor Carl Weathers and his “Rocky” character, Apollo Creed.

has played a few real-life figures in his career, including Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens and civil rights leader John Lewis , so he knows the drill.

Diving deep into the archives for research. Vocal coaching. Perhaps a physical transformation. YouTube Refuses U.K. Government Request to Remove Russell Brand Video, Says It Is Investigating Contentwas not only in this franchise, but what he represented as a young Black leading man during that era,” James tellsjustice and give him as many colors as I could in the short amount of time that I had in this film.

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”,” now playing in theaters nationwide, focuses on the unbelievable true story of how Sylvester Stallone came to write “Rocky” and ultimately play the title role. But as much as the movie focuses on Stallone’s star-making moment, it also spotlights the key casting of Weathers, a former pro football star, who’d played bit parts on shows like “Good Times,” “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “Kung Fu.

” James shines in the character’s introduction scene: a crackling sequence in which Weathers auditions to play Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champ whom Stallone’s underdog Rocky will fight. James’ Weathers struts in with his shirt unbuttoned to reveal impressively toned abs. When the casting director asks his age, he quips: “Honey, I’m young as the sun and old as spit. Whatever, you need me to be.

” It’s all going swimmingly — he delivers his lines with panache; he’s got experience in the boxing ring — until it’s time to read with a mumbling Stallone.

“Look, can we cut? ” Weathers says, leaping to his feet to complain about his scene partner.

“I would really do better if I had a real actor reading with me, goddamnit. ” When he’s informed that Stallone is the writer and lead actor of the picture, he replies, slyly: “Well maybe he’ll get better.

” The fine-tuned comedy is a different look for the 32-year-old Canadian star, best known for dramatic parts — like “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Homecoming,” “The Piano Lesson” and “Ricky” — and he plays it all with a mischievous glint in his eye.

“He’s got so much presence. He’s so magnetic that it wasn’t hard,” James says about filming the sequence.

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“I just tried to step into the best version of myself, tap into all the presence and charm that I have — and it’s not as much as him — but, trying to take what was within me and just compounding on top of it. ” Stephan James and Anthony Ippolito at the world premiere of “I Play Rocky” during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival; Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers in “Rocky.

”While “I Play Rocky” coincides with the 50th anniversary of the original “Rocky,” the movie also comes after Creed’s legacy has been pushed to the forefront of the franchise thanks to Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster “Creed” trilogy. During the press run, Jamesabout calling up his “son” Jordan to talk about the family business.

“I’ll tell you the truth: I did not call Mike, and we did not have this discussion,” James says, laughing. “But, I will say that I’m happy to be in the family. ” To prepare for the role, James dropped between 20 and 25 pounds in two months and learned how to box for real. Read on for more about how he prepared for the part and the question he wishes he could’ve asked Weathers before production.

One of the gags in the film is that Carl Weather claimed to know how to box, but he really didn’t. Is there anything on in the special skills section of resume that you’ve embellished? Oh OK, cool. If I’m being honest, yeah, there are little white lies that you tell to help set yourself up for success.

You don’t want to get caught in those lies too, though. So you want to make sure you can sort of deliver on it. Or that by the time they catch you in the lie, they love you so much that it doesn’t matter.

When I talk to actors, the one that always seems to come up is they say they can ride a horse, and when they get on set, the producers find out they’ve never been near a horse. Yep, I’ll say I ride a horse. I own a horse. I’ve even put that on my resume.

So, you know, whatever you got to do. See, you believe me. That was good, right? I mean, why would you lie to me?

To that point, what was the key to nailing Carl’s swagger in that audition scene? More than anything, it was just fun. So many times when you’re performing, I’ll have moments where I’m like, ‘Oh, I can’t even be around anyone,’ or I’m so locked in and so hyper focused on lines, or trying to stay in a in a vibe or a mood. That wasn’t this for me.

This was Peter Farrelly giving me the keys to the scene and being like, ‘Go do your thing. ’ So, it was very rewarding to see how it finally turned out. Peter has said that he did not want to do this movie without you. That once he knew that you were a possibility to play the role, it needed to be you for this.

How did this part come to you? I just got a call from my manager, like most things, that they’re making this movie and that they were looking for Carl Weathers. And I was like, ‘Carl Weathers, yes. Where do I sign up?

’ It didn’t take any convincing. I read the script. I was blown away by it. I put my tape together for Pete, and he liked it.

What made you so quick to say yes? You’ve played Jesse Owens, John Lewis, so many of our real-life heroes, but it is always intimidating to step into someone’s shoes. So why were you like, “No, I cannot let this role pass me by. ” There’s an internal litmus test that a lot of actors have.

Maybe they’ll admit it. Maybe they won’t. But a part of it is when you read something and you’re like, “I don’t want to see anyone else do this. ” Like, “I feel like I have the most to add to it or bring to it, and I don’t want to see anybody else’s version of this.

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I want to do my version. ” So, that was a big deciding factor. Just reading it and being like, “No, it’s too special” on the page; I want to be able to do it myself. These characters that mean so much, that are so impactful, it’s an honor.

It’s like why wouldn’t I want to have that you know on my belt if you will, that I got to play Carl Weathers. It’s amazing! That’s a boxing championship belt in and of itself. What was one of the key stories that you read, listened to or got from someone that really helped you tap into Carl’s character?

His warmth was something that people don’t really get to see too much. Just looking at him, he could come across as like this physically imposing, maybe scary individual, but I’ve spoken to people who’ve spent a lot of real time with him, and you know they’ve all said just how kind he was. I tried to add that into the film just in terms of his relationship with Sly.

When he finally admits that he’s not a boxer, and the fact that they could both laugh at that moment and then bond on something like, “Yes, we’re adversaries in this film, but, for the purposes of making this film, we’re gonna have to lock in and be able to trust each other, and it’d be nice if we liked each other too. ”You never got to meet Carl. What is one question you wish you could ask him?

I’d be keen to know if he really understood what he would mean to the legacy of this franchise, not only in the four “Rocky” films he made, but, if you count the “Creed” films . The fact that there was a whole other world that spawned off people’s love for you and your character and your lineage, that we can make a whole series of movies about his son now. That really is Carl Weathers and his legacy.

Not every actor rather is going to step into that role and last for four movies and then three more after that. Like, that’s because of him. So, I would wonder if he knew on those first days on “Rocky I,” like, did you ever think it could be this? That’s an incredible question because I can’t imagine that they did.

This was all just a labor of love — a great story, a great script, great opportunity. And it’s turned into this massive, multi-generational franchise. You did do your own boxing training for this. What did your process look like?

I was just over 200 pounds when I found out that I got this job and I found out that I had two months to get ready for this. So, my initial thought process was, “Let me just start eating and bulking up,” like protein for breakfast, lunch and dinner, just go ham.

And I spoke to a trainer friend of mine, and he said, if you work on cutting your body fat percentage down, effectively losing weight while keeping your muscle, you’ll be great. And people are gonna think you look bigger than you actually are. Trust me.

So, that became my process: weight training at the gym in the morning; going down to Kingsway Boxing Club in Toronto with my trainer Jennifer Huggins and we just took it day by day, step by step. It started with cardio, just getting my endurance level up, then it was footwork. I didn’t realize how big footwork was in boxing. Just learning how to not move around like a baby deer.

And thenall of those things to be the unpolished version of Apollo Creed. There were layers and levels to it. By the time I was done, I ended up dropping like 20-25 pounds and in the film, I’m 170-175 max. I’m still healing from some of the punches I took, but it was a lot of fun to work with Anthony and spend so much time with him.

Just getting close with him, building like a bond and a level of trust with each other. That’s crucial, time for character development. For us to actually be going through the motions of the choreography in that last fight scene, getting into the psychology of what it meant to be a boxer and respecting that art form, the process was equally as important as the filming itself.

After this, you’re heading off to star in “Discretion,” a legal drama with Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning. What have what have you enjoyed about going into that realm?

First of all, I wear like the greatest suits ever, so that’s really fly. They’re all like custom made, so hopefully the production will give them to me afterward, because like who else are they gonna fit? So that’s been really really cool. And then, just playing this young, smart, quick-witted lawyer has been really fun.

I just feel like I’m stepping outside of myself and again giving the world something that they haven’t really seen me in. Anthony Ippolito and Stephen James in “I Play Rocky,” opposite Weathers and Stallone from “Rocky. ”