Convicted rapist Stephan Garner receives a minimum 23-year sentence for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend Amber O'Brien to death in a Manchester flat.

Stephan Garner, a 31-year-old convicted rapist, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years for the brutal murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Amber O'Brien. The Manchester Crown Court judgment follows a harrowing trial that revealed Garner stabbed O'Brien more than 60 times in their eighth-floor apartment in Blackley, Manchester. He was found guilty of the killing earlier this month, ending a legal process that uncovered a pattern of violence and calculated destruction of evidence.

Violent Attack and Brutal Cover-Up

Amber O'Brien, aged 32, was discovered naked and cold to the touch on the bathroom floor of Somerton Court on April 19. Pathologists recorded over 60 separate puncture wounds on her neck and face. The court heard that Garner stripped her body, wrapped it in a tarpaulin, and bound it with gaffer tape before leaving it in pools of water. He subsequently cleaned the flat, using bleach and sponges purchased from Poundland, and destroyed her mobile phone to hide the crime.

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History of Violence and Previous Convictions

Prosecutors revealed that Garner had a significant criminal history prior to the murder, including seven counts of rape committed when he was 18. He was originally jailed for 12 years in 2015 for a violent attack that occurred in 2013. Following his release in 2023, he remained on license at the time of O'Brien's death. The court also noted a 2011 referral order for battery and a 2015 conviction for grievous bodily harm against a fellow prisoner.

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Relationship Dynamics and Final Hours

Garner and O'Brien began a relationship in early 2024, described by jurors as unstable and marked by petty arguments. O'Brien had expressed unhappiness with Garner's mood swings to her brother and mentioned that something felt wrong two weeks before her death. Medical scans on April 17 confirmed she was nine weeks pregnant with twins. The fatal incident occurred on the early morning of April 18 after Garner consumed alcohol and cocaine, leading to a confrontation where O'Brien attempted to leave for her mother's house.

Sentencing and Judicial Remarks

Justice Suzanne Goddard rejected Garner's defense claims that he had lost control or that O'Brien had threatened him with a knife. She characterized his testimony as a carefully constructed tissue of lies. The prosecution noted that Garner also placed their cat, Squeak, in the freezer, resulting in the animal's death. Public gallery observers reacted with shouts of agreement as the sentence was pronounced, acknowledging the severity of Garner's predatory behavior and the tragic loss of both the mother and her unborn children.