Stephan Garner receives a life sentence for the brutal murder of pregnant Amber O'Brien, revealing his criminal past and the chilling cleanup efforts involving bleach and tarpaulin.

Stephan Garner has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Amber O'Brien, after a court heard he stabbed her more than 60 times before attempting to dispose of her body. The 31-year-old convicted rapist was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court earlier this month, concluding a trial that exposed the cold-blooded nature of the April 18 killing in Blackley, Manchester.

CCTV Evidence of Cover-Up Attempt

Surveillance footage captured Garner visiting a Poundland store shortly after the murder to purchase industrial bleach and a large packet of cleaning sponges. Witnesses saw the smiling killer joking with staff while selecting the items intended to scrub the crime scene clean. He subsequently traveled to Screwfix to buy an extra-large builder's bag and visited B&Q to purchase the heavy-duty tarpaulin used to wrap O'Brien's naked corpse.

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The prosecution, led by Nigel Powers KC, detailed how Garner stripped the 32-year-old victim of her clothing, bound her with gaffer tape, and left her body on the bathroom floor of his eighth-floor flat. Police discovered the victim, who was nine weeks pregnant with twins, lying in pools of water and cold to the touch a day after her death. The pathologist recorded over 60 separate puncture wounds to her neck and face during the autopsy.

Prosecution Highlights Criminal History

During the sentencing hearing, it was revealed that Garner had a significant history of violence, including a 2015 conviction for seven counts of rape resulting in a 12-year prison sentence. He was released from custody in 2023 and was still on license at the time of the murder. Additional charges included grievous bodily harm for an attack on a fellow prisoner in 2015 and a referral order for battery in 2011.

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Prosecutors alleged that Garner also killed the victim's cat, Squeak, by placing the animal in a freezer during his cleanup routine. Judge Suzanne Goddard rejected Garner's defense claims that he had lost control during an argument or that O'Brien had attacked him with a knife. The court found his narrative to be a carefully constructed tissue of lies designed to evade responsibility for the brutal assault.

Trial Timeline and Victim Testimony

The court heard that O'Brien had moved into Garner's flat in Blackley three weeks prior to her death after pressure from him to abandon her own home in Middleton. Evidence showed the relationship was volatile, with O'Brien telling her brother two weeks before her death that something was not fitting with their partnership. On the night of the murder, she had a scan confirming her pregnancy with twins before arguments ensued following Garner's consumption of alcohol and cocaine.

Text messages and phone logs placed the final moments of O'Brien's life outside the flat. At 4:06 am on April 18, she was seen leaving the building carrying her cat, with Garner following in his car. Doorbell footage captured her near her mother's home at 4:29 am, shouting for Garner to leave her alone and stating that their relationship was over.

Sentencing and Public Reaction

Garner was sentenced after five hours of jury deliberations, during which he swore at the jurors as the verdict was returned. The judge emphasized the premeditated nature of the cleanup and the extreme violence inflicted on the victim. Clapping and shouts of approval from the public gallery accompanied the final judgment, reflecting the community's response to the conviction.

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The case has highlighted the dangers of coercive control and domestic abuse, with O'Brien having previously told health professionals that she was in an abusive relationship, though no formal police reports had been made. Garner remains in custody to serve his life sentence, with the court noting the profound impact of his actions on the victim's family and the wider community.