Steph Strings' Rise and Bonnaroo Booking Highlight Independent Music Industry

Steph Strings' rise and Bonnaroo booking highlight the role of music festivals and booking agencies in the industry's global A&R process and the discovering and development of tomorrow's superstars. Social media has become a powerful promotional tool for Strings, with a combined social media reach of more than 1.5 million across platforms.

As Steph Strings concluded her first headlining show in Brooklyn, she declared, 'I’m 25 years old. I’m from Australia. And this is just the beginning.

' She debuted at No. 2 on the ARIA Australian Album Chart and played headlining shows in the U.S. and Europe. On June 13, she will perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on the Which Stage. Her set will be streamed live on Disney+ and Hulu. Strings has been independent throughout her career, starting as a busker in Melbourne and declining record and publishing deals.

She has landed summer bookings at Bonnaroo and other high-profile festivals, including Summerfest and Sea. Hear. Now Festival. She also has a support slot on Jesse Welles’ summer tour.

Her rise highlights the role of music festivals and booking agencies in the industry’s global A&R process and the discovering and development of tomorrow’s superstars. Social media has become a powerful promotional tool for Strings, with a combined social media reach of more than 1.5 million across platforms





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Steph Strings Bonnaroo Music Festivals Booking Agencies Social Media Indie Music A&R Process Superstars

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