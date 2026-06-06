Steph Curry sends heartwarming message, Warriors game invitation to young fan after viral shot

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a young fan's dream come true with a personal video message and game invitation.

Former Warriors center Zaza Pachulia joins “Dubs Talk” hosts Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole to share his journey to Golden State.for his performance in a student-teacher basketball game in Plymouth, Minnesota, draining a long “Curry range” shot while wearing the famous No. 30 Warriors jersey.

Neus also performed Curry’s trademark “night, night” celebration as a full gymnasium cheered him on. The video and the story caught the attention of Warriors vice president of communications Raymond Ridder, who passed them on to Curry. A short time later, Curry responded with his own video addressed to Wyatt, who watched with his parents Eric and Brooke by his side. Minnesota student Wyatt Neus, who has Down syndrome, went viral after sinking a deep "Curry range" shot at school.

The moment reached Stephen Curry, who surprised Wyatt with a personal video message and an invite to a Golden State Warriors game.

"Hey Wyatt,” Curry began. “I just want to say that was really, really special and inspiring what you did, showing out in front of your whole school. Unbelievable shot, unbelievable celebration, and even better jersey. Great job, Wyatt.

See you soon.

"Wyatt, who says he has rooted for Curry since “ was a baby,” will see Curry in person next season, as the Warriors guard extended an invite to attend a Warriors-Timberwolves game in Minnesota. "It's just shocking,” Brooke Neus said of Curry’s gesture. "For Steph to take the time out of his day and to look at that is just, I never thought it would become anything like this.

We thought it was a cool video that, you know, just like that. Hard to believe that we could maybe lighten other people's hearts, but this has taken a new life of its own, and we're so lucky.

" Now when the Warriors take the court at Target Center next season, there will be at least two people who can shoot from “Curry range” in the building.





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