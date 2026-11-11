Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha After Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young Criticism Over Film Role

Stephen Curry publicly defended his wife Ayesha against criticism from former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young, who called her the only blemish in his family over a kissing scene in her new film. Curry also exited Wednesday's game against the Rockets early with right abdominal soreness.

Stephen Curry publicly defended his wife Ayesha on Wednesday after former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young criticized her over a kissing scene in her new film.

Curry shared a video on Instagram calling out their comments before tip-off against the Houston Rockets. Arenas made the remarks during an appearance on the We Said What We Said podcast with Young, Curry's former Warriors teammate during the 2017-2018 season. Arenas described Ayesha as the only blemish in Stephen's family and argued she does not behave like other NBA superstars' wives. The criticism emerged after the release of the Roku romantic comedy Second Chance Holiday, in which Ayesha stars.

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Arenas Criticizes Ayesha Curry On Podcast

One scene calls for her to kiss co-star Matthew Daddario, a moment that sparked debate and criticism among sports figures on social media. Arenas said on the podcast that the only blemish in the family is the wife because she does not act like the other superstars' wives. He named Cookie Johnson, Savannah James and others as examples, adding that she has not been the American wife that the public knows. We do not want to hear you, Arenas continued.

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We just want to know you are there, you are fine. You are taking the pictures. But we do not want to know you. He then added that Ayesha goes in DMs to chat with dudes because she needs their attention.

In his video response, Curry said he has been hearing a lot of noise and that usually the noise does not bother him or Ayesha. But this one in particular, when people are trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife, leading podcasts and giving opinions on somebody else's wife, I do not know why Nick, Gil, Emmanuel and anybody else feel the need to jump in and give an opinion on something they do not really know about.

Curry Challenges View Of Women In World

Curry said the discussion speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they are allowed and what they are not allowed to do. He also noted the ignorance behind how acting works, saying he tried to laugh this one off but something needs to be said.

Anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, I kindly suggest you give the happy hands, the congratulations and, maybe, an apology as loud as you lead your shows with this topic, Curry said. He made the comments before the Warriors game and referenced needing podcasts, tapings and topics while giving opinions on somebody else's wife. Arenas previously said Curry is the definition of what everybody sees as a father, while Young could be heard agreeing.

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Arenas described Ayesha as the only blemish in the family and said she does not act like the other superstars' wives. Michael Jordan's wife Cookie, Magic Johnson's wife and Savannah James were among those he cited. Ayesha Curry has previously said her husband's NBA pregame habits inspired her movie character and responded to backlash. The film Second Chance Holiday is a romantic comedy on Roku.

Warriors Star Leaves Game With Injury

The kissing scene with Daddario became the center of the debate among sports figures on social media. Curry left Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter after experiencing right abdominal soreness. The two-time NBA MVP was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He made a 3-pointer with just over seven minutes left in the first quarter and put his hand on his right side and winced as he backpedaled after the shot.

He immediately walked over to coach Steve Kerr and headed straight to the locker room. He appeared to be in pain and was walking gingerly, holding his right side as he exited the court. The Warriors later confirmed he would not return. The Associated Press contributed to this report.